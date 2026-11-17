The Affordable Housing Board (AHB) has invited interested bidders to participate in a public auction of commercial spaces at the Pioneer Affordable Housing Project in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, the board said the auction will take place at the project site on December 4, 2026, starting at 10.00 am.

The business spaces are priced between Sh900,000 and Sh27 million, depending on their specifications.

AHB has appointed M/s Westport Industrial City Limited as the auctioneer for the sale.

Interested bidders have been invited to inspect the commercial spaces and verify their details at the project site on weekdays between November 18 and December 3, 2026. Inspections will run from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm.

To qualify for bidding, interested participants must pay a refundable deposit of Sh100,000 into the designated account or at the auction centre by 9.00 am on the auction day to obtain a bidding number.

The board said deposits paid by unsuccessful bidders will be refunded.

“Reservations have been made for the residents of Pioneer Estate,” AHB said.

All payments must be made through the official Affordable Housing Board account. Successful payments will be acknowledged through official receipts, after which bidders will receive their bidding numbers.

The board has also advised interested participants to regularly check the AHB and Public Procurement Information Portal (PPIP) websites for any additional notices or clarifications ahead of the auction.