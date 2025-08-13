Africa Unites On Spectrum Management Ahead Of WRC-27

Africa is stepping up preparations for the 2027 World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-27) with a strong call for unity in managing spectrum, a key resource in shaping the continent’s digital future.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the African Preparatory Meeting in Nairobi, the Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications, Stephen Isaboke, read a speech on behalf of the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and the Digital Economy, William Kabogo. He stressed that policymakers, regulators, and industry players have a huge responsibility to make decisions that will influence innovation, inclusion, and economic growth.

“The choices we make in spectrum management will profoundly affect innovation, inclusion, and economic transformation in Africa,” the statement read.

Kenya, like other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, views spectrum as a national asset vital to social and economic progress. Guided by the National ICT Policy Guidelines, the government has created frameworks to ensure spectrum is used efficiently, attract investment, and expand digital access even in remote areas.

The demand for spectrum is rising rapidly due to the growth of 5G networks, satellite technology, and new innovations. Leaders urged policymakers to create fair competition and ensure spectrum access benefits all Africans, in line with the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

The meeting also highlighted the African Telecommunications Union’s (ATU) role in guiding the continent’s preparations for WRC-27. ATU Secretary General John Omo outlined progress made since last year’s meeting in Maseru, including an updated African Spectrum Allocation Plan and the first IMT Spectrum Roadmap to boost mobile broadband coverage.

“WRC is the single biggest ITU event where global spectrum allocations are decided, impacting sectors from aviation to broadcasting and mobile communications,” Omo said.

He noted Africa’s success in reclaiming broadcasting orbital slots for 31 countries and re-planning FM frequencies to reduce congestion.

Communications Authority of Kenya Director General David Mugonyi said spectrum is an invisible but critical tool that connects over 1.5 billion Africans, enabling education, healthcare, trade, and innovation.

“Smart, forward-looking spectrum policies are essential to close this gap,” Mugonyi said, calling for Africa to speak with one voice to harmonize policies and attract investment.

Diplomatic representatives from Eritrea, Angola, Morocco, Zambia, Sudan, Burundi, Burkina Faso, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo attended the event, underlining the continent-wide commitment to a unified approach.