African Union Chairperson Calls for Unity and Reform at 47th Ordinary Session of PRC

The 47th Ordinary Session of the African Union‘s Peace and Security Council (PRC) opened with a call for unity and reform by H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission. In his opening remarks, he extended New Year wishes and expressed hopes for health, peace, stability, and prosperity for member countries.

Mahamat highlighted the uncertain global environment marked by ongoing conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the intensifying Israel-Palestine conflict. He emphasized the humanitarian tragedies unfolding in the latter, urging a humanitarian ceasefire and a concrete implementation of the Two-State solution as previously unanimously decided by the international community.

Acknowledging Africa’s internal challenges, Mahamat pointed to conflicts in Sudan and the East of the Democratic Republic of Congo. He stressed the importance of unity and solidarity as Africa’s key recourse in facing contemporary challenges.

Addressing the PRC, Mahamat emphasized its pivotal role as the cornerstone supporting the African Union’s structure. He likened the PRC to a builder laying the foundations of a house, shaping and giving content to decisions that consecrate the deliberations of the Policy Organs.

Mahamat urged the PRC to consider the long-term implications of decisions, aligning them with the objectives of Agenda 2063. He emphasized the need for strategic monitoring to maintain clarity and stay on course in the face of a dense agenda.

While acknowledging achievements, Mahamat also encouraged the PRC to learn from shortcomings, reframing objectives and determining the means for future success. He particularly highlighted the recurring crisis within the PanAfrican Parliament, urging clear and courageous decisions in accordance with relevant laws.

The Chairperson expressed the need for an in-depth reform of education in Africa as the theme for the year 2024. He stressed the importance of training young people with intellectual, scientific, and ethical capacities to transform the continent into a comfortable and productive living space. Success in education reform, Mahamat noted, would have significant ripple effects on various sectors, including security, population control, women’s empowerment, agriculture, digitalization, and migration.

The African Union hopes to build the Africa of tomorrow around the theme of education reform, fostering prosperity and growth for the continent.