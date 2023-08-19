Airtel Users Face Service Disruption: Key Services Temporarily Unavailable

Airtel users in the country have encountered a disruption in crucial services, with the telecommunications giant issuing a notice regarding the temporary unavailability of some of its offerings.

The inconvenience stems from a technical issue that has affected specific transactions involving M-Pesa, a widely used mobile money service.

According to Airtel, key services such as money payment for purchasing goods and settling Paybills, along with the ability to send and receive money via M-Pesa, have been impacted.

This hiccup has prompted the company to issue an apology for the inconvenience experienced by its users.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and we will keep you updated once our patner restores these services,” Airtel said in a statement.

Airtel assured its users that the service provider responsible for the M-Pesa transactions, Safaricom, is actively working on resolving the issue. The company expressed its commitment to keeping users informed about the progress of restoring the affected services.

While this disruption has caused inconvenience for some users, Airtel emphasized that all other services remain operational. Users can continue to access various services offered by Airtel without interruption, apart from the specific M-Pesa related transactions that are currently affected.

