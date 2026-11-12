Aisha Jumwa Rejoins UDA Months After Quitting Party

Former Kilifi Woman Representative Aisha Jumwa has returned to the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), ending her brief stint in the Wiper Patriotic Front after falling out with the ruling party over her political ambitions.

President William Ruto welcomed Jumwa back to UDA during a meeting at State House in Mombasa on Thursday, November 12, 2026, signalling a renewed political partnership ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement following the meeting, Ruto said he was ready to work with Jumwa to strengthen UDA’s influence at the Coast and advance the party’s agenda across the country.

“I look forward to working with her to advance the party’s transformation agenda at the Coast and across the country,” the President said.

He added that the party would continue bringing leaders and Kenyans together around its political vision.

“We remain committed to uniting leaders and Kenyans around our shared vision of a united, inclusive and prosperous Kenya,” he stated.

Jumwa’s return comes about four months after she resigned from UDA in July, citing frustration and lack of support for her plan to contest the Kilifi gubernatorial seat in the August 2027 elections.

The former legislator had expressed dissatisfaction with the party’s handling of her political ambitions, prompting her to seek an alternative political platform.

In August, she joined the Wiper Patriotic Front, where party leader Kalonzo Musyoka unveiled her as one of the party’s deputy leaders. She was appointed alongside Mohamed Ali.