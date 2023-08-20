Plunge In Price Of Ak-47 Rifles Reflects Sudan's Deepening Conflict

In a disconcerting manifestation of Sudan’s escalating turmoil, the value of an AK-47 assault rifle, an iconic symbol of warfare, has plummeted by 50% in recent months on the illicit market in the capital city of Khartoum.

BBC reported that this alarming price drop, rendering the weapon now available for a mere $830 (£650), underscores the deepening crisis and proliferation of violence in the country.

A veteran arms dealer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, attributed this sharp devaluation to an oversaturated black market inundated with the Russian-designed Kalashnikov rifle, colloquially known as “the Clash.” The surge in availability of these weapons coincides with Sudan’s descent into civil conflict since April.

On the streets of Khartoum, as well as in the neighboring cities of Bahri and Omdurman, the struggle rages on between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

This relentless battle has driven the cost of these weapons down, creating a surplus in the arms market.

The anonymous arms dealer, who operates within this clandestine network as a full-time occupation, revealed that while some of his suppliers are retired military officers, a significant portion hail from the ranks of the RSF.

The pivotal moment was the “Battle of Bahri,” fought in mid-July, approximately three months into the ongoing conflict, which resulted in substantial casualties among government forces at the hands of the paramilitary groups controlling key parts of the capital.

“Many soldiers got captured and many more were killed, so our suppliers have plenty of arms,” disclosed the dealer. Consequently, he no longer relies on the smuggling route through the Sahara Desert from Libya, which he describes as an “open arms market.” This phenomenon highlights the extent to which Sudan’s post-Gaddafi era has been engulfed by instability and lawlessness.

Previously, smuggled weapons predominantly found their way into the hands of rebels and militiamen involved in prolonged conflicts within Sudan and neighboring nations such as Chad. However, the dynamics have shifted.

Fighters now seize arms from their fallen or captured adversaries in the heart of Khartoum’s battlefields. These weapons are then sold through intermediaries to dealers who have identified a new customer base – local residents grappling with fears of war, lawlessness, and imminent danger.

Residents, learning about these dealers through word of mouth, place orders, and the purchased AK-47 rifles are delivered directly to their homes.

Dealers even offer brief demonstrations to individuals who never anticipated possessing such weaponry. Ammunition, sold separately, can be found from dealers at Omdurman’s primary marketplace, Souq Omdurman.

A 55-year-old father of six explained his acquisition of an AK-47 rifle due to escalating crime and concerns of potential attacks in Khartoum. He stated, “They might just attack you, for whatever reason. It might turn into an ethnic war. You never know. That is our main fear.”

Sudan descended into civil strife in mid-April following a power struggle between Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the army chief, and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.

After staging a coup in October 2021, the two leaders found themselves locked in an ongoing conflict with no apparent resolution in sight.

Also Read: 8 Militias Arrested As Security Teams Seize Machine Gun, AK47 Rifles in Marsabit

Amid this backdrop of instability, pistols are in even higher demand than AK-47 rifles.

Their convenience and ease of use have attracted residents seeking protection, given the collapse of various governmental institutions including the police, prison service, and judiciary.

A surge in crime, stemming from both the conflict and the economic fallout, has prompted the proliferation of weapons among the populace.

The arms dealer reported slashing pistol prices by a substantial margin, from 800,000 Sudanese pounds ($1,330) to 200,000 Sudanese pounds.

The elimination of licensing requirements has facilitated this accessibility, allowing individuals to purchase and wield firearms with relative ease.

Pistol owners now carry their weapons at all times, reflecting the dire safety concerns permeating daily life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...