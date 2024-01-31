AK47 Rifle Stolen from Ugandan Cop Recovered in Kisumu

Ballistic examiners are analyzing an AK47 rifle that was recovered by police in Kisumu days after a Ugandan police officer based at Central Police Station, Tororo was violently robbed by a gang.

The rifle serial number UG POL 861314 09446 was recovered by Kasagam police officers who were on patrol duties at Nyalenda ward.

This was after they intercepted a suspicious Toyota Axio on January 27 whose five occupants immediately flang the doors open and scampered for safety, abandoning the vehicle.

A search therein led to the recovery of four mobile phones and the stolen police rifle, police said.

Also found in the vehicle during processing by CSI detectives was a homemade gun.

So far, the District Police Commander in Tororo Adam Kimuli has confirmed the violent robbery involving his officer, further noting that some accomplices had already been arrested in Uganda and charged before the Tororo District Court.

Meanwhile, painstaking forensic analyses are being explored with the aim of obtaining crucial leads to the run-away suspects, and the vehicle detained for further processing.

It is not clear how the weapon was brought into the country and the mission.