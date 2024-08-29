Al Green, a renowned American gospel and soul singer, has a net worth of $25 million. Known as “The Last of the Great Soul Singers,” Green achieved immense popularity during the 1970s with hit singles such as “You Ought to Be with Me,” “Love and Happiness,” “I’m Still in Love with You,” “Take Me to the River,” and “Let’s Stay Together.” When Al was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he was described as “one of the most gifted purveyors of soul music.” Over his career, he has sold more than 20 million records. Rolling Stone magazine ranked him #65 on their “100 Greatest Artists of All Time” list in 2004 and #14 on their “100 Greatest Singers” list in 2010. Green was honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002 and received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2009 BET Awards. In 2000, he published his memoir, Take Me to the River, and became an ordained pastor in 1976.

Al Green Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth April 13, 1946 Place of Birth Forrest City, Arkansas Nationality American Profession Singer

Early Life

Al Green was born Albert Leornes Greene on April 13, 1946, in Forrest City, Arkansas. He grew up in a large family with his mother, Cora Lee, his father, Robert Jr., a sharecropper, and his nine siblings. At the age of 10, Al and his brothers formed a singing group called the Greene Brothers. In the late 1950s, the family relocated to Grand Rapids, Michigan. As a teenager, Green’s love for soul music, particularly Jackie Wilson, led to a falling out with his father, who kicked him out of the house. This period marked a turning point in Green’s life as he moved in with his girlfriend, who was involved in prostitution, and began experimenting with drugs. Despite these challenges, Green pursued his passion for music, forming the group Al Greene & the Creations while in high school. Members Palmer James and Curtis Rodgers later established an independent record label, Hot Line Music Journal. In 1968, the group recorded “Back Up Train” under the name Al Greene & the Soul Mates, releasing it through Hot Line. The song reached #46 on the Cash Box Top 100 chart. During his time with the group, Al met Memphis record producer Willie Mitchell and performed with Mitchell’s band during a 1969 show in Texas, leading to Green signing with Mitchell’s label, Hi Records.

Al Green Career

Before releasing his debut solo album in 1969, Green Is Blues, Al decided to drop the final “e” from his last name. The album reached #3 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Although his next album, Al Green Gets Next to You (1971), didn’t perform as well, the single “Tired of Being Alone” went Gold and reached #11 on the Billboard Hot 100. Green’s first Gold album, Let’s Stay Together (1972), featured the title track, which became a defining hit, reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. That same year, Green released I’m Still in Love with You, which achieved Platinum certification, with the title track and “Look What You Done for Me” both going Gold. In 1973, he released Call Me, which included three top 10 singles: “Here I Am (Come and Take Me),” “You Ought to Be with Me,” and “Call Me (Come Back Home).” The success continued with his next two albums, Livin’ for You (1973) and Al Green Explores Your Mind (1974), both achieving Gold certification.

Also Read: Venus Williams Net Worth: Inside The Fortune Of The Tennis Icon

As his commercial success began to wane, Green shifted his focus to gospel music, recording six albums with Myrrh Records, a Christian label. His first gospel album, The Lord Will Make a Way (1980), earned him two Grammy Awards. In 1982, Green co-starred with Patti LaBelle on Broadway in Your Arms Too Short to Box with God and was the subject of the 1984 documentary Gospel According to Al Green. Al returned to secular music in 1988, collaborating with Annie Lennox on “Put a Little Love in Your Heart” for the Scrooged soundtrack. The song reached #2 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart. In 1994, he collaborated with Lyle Lovett on “Funny How Time Slips Away,” winning a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Collaboration. Green continued to collaborate with various artists, including Queen Latifah, John Legend, and Ann Nesby. His most recent album, Lay It Down (2008), produced by Questlove of The Roots, reached #3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. In 2018, Green released the track “Before the Next Teardrop Falls” as part of Amazon Music’s “Produced By” series.

Personal Life

In 1974, Al Green’s life took a dramatic turn when he was assaulted by his girlfriend, Mary Woodson, at his home in Memphis. Upset that Green would not marry her (despite being already married herself), Woodson threw scalding hot grits at Green, causing second-degree burns. She then tragically took her own life with Green’s gun. This traumatic event led Green to re-evaluate his life. In 1976, he opened the Full Gospel Tabernacle church in Memphis, where he has been preaching and singing ever since.

Green married Shirley Kyles on June 15, 1977, and the couple had three daughters: Alva, Rubi, and Kora. The marriage ended in 1983 amidst allegations of domestic violence, with Kyles testifying that Green assaulted her during their marriage, including an incident while she was five months pregnant that required stitches. Beyond his children with Shirley, Green is also the father of sons Al Jr. and Trevor, and daughter Kala. In 1974, Linda Wills, a former secretary of Green’s, sued him for $100,000, claiming he assaulted her and pushed her through a glass door during an argument. In 1978, Al was arrested for assault and battery after allegedly beating a woman named Lovie Smith with a tree limb. The charges were later dropped because Smith could not be located for the trial.

Al Green Awards

Throughout his career, Al Green has received 21 Grammy nominations and won 11 awards across the R&B, soul gospel, and pop categories. His iconic song “Let’s Stay Together” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999, and “Take Me to the River” was inducted in 2011. Green has been honored with inductions into several prestigious halls of fame: the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1995), the Gospel Music Hall of Fame (2004), the Songwriters Hall of Fame (2004), and the Michigan Rock and Roll Legends Hall of Fame (2009). In 2004, he was named a BMI Icon at the BMI Urban Awards, and in 2014, he received a Kennedy Center Honor.

Al Green Net Worth

Al Green net worth is $25 million.