What Is Anthony Mackie’s Net Worth And Salary?

Anthony Mackie, an American actor, boasts a net worth of $8 million. He is widely recognized for his role as Sam Wilson / Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Mackie’s career spans various Off-Broadway and Broadway plays, including “The Bacchae” and “A Behanding in Spokane,” as well as notable films like “Brother to Brother,” “She Hate Me,” “Million Dollar Baby,” “Half Nelson,” “The Hurt Locker,” “The Adjustment Bureau,” and “Real Steel.”

Early Life

Anthony Mackie was born on September 23, 1978, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is the son of Martha Gordon and Willie Mackie Sr., and has a brother, Calvin Mackie, a former associate professor of engineering at Tulane University. Anthony attended Warren Easton Sr. High School, graduated from the North Carolina School of the Arts’ high school drama program, and completed his education at Juilliard in 2001. While at Juilliard, he portrayed Tupac Shakur in the play “Up Against the Wind” in New York.

Acting Career

After graduating, Mackie served as Don Cheadle’s understudy in the Off-Broadway production of “Topdog/Underdog.” He starred in the play “Talk,” earning an OBIE Award for his performance. Mackie’s film debut came in 2002 with “8 Mile,” where he played the main antagonist, Papa Doc. His first major feature film role was in 2003’s indie film “Brother to Brother,” portraying a struggling gay black man named Perry. The following year, he appeared in the Oscar-winning film “Million Dollar Baby.”

Mackie continued to build his filmography with roles in Spike Lee’s “She Hate Me,” “We Are Marshall,” “Half Nelson,” and “Crossover” in 2006. In 2008, he starred in three August Wilson plays (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Fences,” and “Jitney”) at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. He also appeared in the New York City Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park production of “The Bacchae” as Pentheus in 2009. In February 2010, he starred on Broadway with Christopher Walken in “A Behanding in Spokane.”

Mackie portrayed Tupac Shakur again in the 2009 film “Notorious” and starred in the Oscar-winning film “The Hurt Locker” the same year. In 2011, he took on roles in “The Adjustment Bureau” and “Real Steel.” He played Martin Luther King Jr. in the 2016 HBO drama “All the Way” and starred in the 2017 film “Detroit.” Mackie was cast in the fifth season of Netflix’s anthology series “Black Mirror” and appeared in “The Hate U Give” (2018), “Synchronic” (2019), and “The Banker” (2020).

Mackie gained international fame as Sam Wilson / Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014), “Ant-Man” (2015), “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). In 2021, he starred in the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

Outside his acting career, Mackie opened a bar called NoBar in Brooklyn in 2011, with a second location in Williamsburg. However, both locations closed in 2015.

Personal Life

Mackie married his long-time love, Sheletta Chapital, in 2014 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The couple, who met at seven years old, has four sons together. Unfortunately, they announced their divorce in 2018.

