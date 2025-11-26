Aladwa Condemns Gachagua’s “Reckless” Attacks on IG Kanja

Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa has sharply criticised former Deputy President and Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua over what he terms “reckless, divisive and ego-driven” attacks on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja.

In a strongly worded statement on Wednesday, Aladwa accused Gachagua of attempting to intimidate independent institutions after the former DP called for the dismissal of IG Kanja and threatened to report him to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

Aladwa described the move as “extreme, dangerous and irresponsible,” saying such threats undermine national stability and public confidence in the police service.

“Threatening to drag a serving Inspector General to The Hague over political disagreements is an irresponsible misuse of influence,” the MP said.

“The ICC is reserved for the gravest crimes, not a playground for settling political vendettas.”

Gachagua, who has long fashioned himself as the political voice of the Mt Kenya region, has in recent days intensified criticism of IG Kanja. He has also claimed credit for the police chief’s appointment—claims Aladwa dismissed as self-serving.

According to Aladwa, Kanja’s long service and rise through the police ranks were based on professionalism and merit, not political favour.

He added that Gachagua’s latest remarks amount to an attack on a respected son of the Mt Kenya region, despite both leaders coming from Mathira.

“Public offices are not private property. They do not belong to individuals, nor should they be weaponised to demand loyalty or obedience,” Aladwa stated.

He warned that targeting officials for refusing to submit to personal control threatens the independence of key national institutions.

Aladwa also accused Gachagua of fuelling division within the Mt Kenya region, saying its “true enemies” are leaders who claim to champion the community while “viciously attacking its own sons and daughters.”

Calling on political leaders to safeguard the integrity of constitutional offices, the MP urged Kenyans to reject divisive politics and to stand against any attempts to undermine national institutions for personal gain.

“Kenyans deserve leaders who unite, not those who bully,” Aladwa said. “Our country’s peace, stability and democratic progress depend on it.”

IG Kanja has not publicly responded to the remarks, while Gachagua’s camp is yet to issue a statement addressing the MP’s accusations.