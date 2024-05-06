Kileleshwa MCA Alai in Trouble for Attending Meeting Organized by DP Gachagua

Majority Chief Whip at Nairobi County Assembly, Moses Ogeto, has demanded an explanation from Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, regarding his attendance at a meeting organized by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Ogeto wants Alai to justify why he should not face consequences for participating in the April 24 meeting.

The meeting, convened by Rigathi, aimed to engage MCAs from various political affiliations in discussions with the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

In his letter to Alai dated May 2, Ogeto highlighted that all members of the Azimio One Kenya coalition were explicitly advised against attending the meeting hosted by at the DP’s official residence in Karen.

“However, in open defiance and disregard of the said communication, you proudly chose to attend and even went further to give a speech on how you are ready and willing to work with Kenya Kwanza to advance their policies,” Ogeto said in a show cause letter.

Further, Ogeto noted that Alai’s association and overt support for Kenya Kwanza have been regarded as significant breaches of conduct towards the House’s leadership and the coalition’s leadership as a whole.

“Your conduct and general comportment not only violates sections 14A of the Political Parties Act 2011, Article 11 of the party constitution and party’s code of conduct but has sent mixed signals and caused unnecessary anxiety within party membership and supporters,” added the legislator.

He demanded that Alai furnish his office with a written account of his actions and present a compelling rationale as to why disciplinary measures should not be taken against him.

“It should reach to the office of the Majority Party Whip by May 16, 2024,” the letter added.

Alai responded by stating that he had neither received formal nor informal communication advising against attending the said meeting.

He emphasized the importance of clarifying how the directive was communicated to prevent such oversights in the future.

“Furthermore, I question the rationale behind restricting elected officials from attending government functions in official capacities. Elected leaders are representatives of the people, not mere followers of directives that do not serve their constituents’ best interests,” said the Kileleshwa Ward Rep.

Alai emphasized that Nairobi is grappling with severe environmental crises, as illustrated by tragic events like the loss of lives to floods and the persistent pollution concerns in areas such as Riverside and Kileleshwa.

“These critical issues were on the agenda in the meeting with the Deputy President, underscoring the necessity of my presence there,” he said.