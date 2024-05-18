Man Fatally Shot in Thika As Rival Groups Clashed Over New Market 

A man succumbed to gunshot wounds he sustained in Thika town on Friday afternoon when two political camps clashed over the ownership of a proposed Sh55 million market at Kiganjo in Kamenu Ward.

The chaos stemmed from a tussle for supremacy between Kamenu Ward Representative Peter Mburu and Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a, who each mobilised their supporters and allocated them space as the construction of the market gets underway.

The body of the man is lying at General Kago Funeral Home and was taken to the facility around 12am (Saturday) and is still unclaimed.

The body has a bullet wound and physical injuries but it is still unclaimed by the families so far. It is not clear who shot him. Police said they are investigating the incident.

Kiambu County Police Commander Michael Muchiri confirmed on Saturday that a middle-aged man was indeed shot dead during Friday’s confrontation, but it was unclear who shot him.

One of the Members of Parliament in the chaos was captured shooting using his pistol.

Trouble started on Thursday afternoon and escalated on Friday when Mburu mobilised his supporters and allocated them space where they immediately started erecting makeshift.

Gunshot rent the air as security officials tried to disperse the warring groups. This left at least two people with serious wounds, police said. One died.

What started as a dispute between MP Alice Ng’ang’a and Mburu swiftly escalated into chaos, leaving several individuals injured amid claims of fatalities.

Security officials rushed to protect the leaders present as stones and other objects flew all over.

The conflict stemmed from competing claims of credit for the market project, with Ng’ang’a asserting that the National Government had allocated Sh55 million for its development, as promised by President William Ruto.

Accusations flew as Ng’ang’a accused the Kiambu County Government, led by Governor Kimani Wamatangi, of attempting to hijack the initiative.

However, tensions rose when Ng’ang’a and fellow MPs attempted to officially launch the project. She and a group of other local MPs found Mburu and his supporters already laying claim to the construction site. They said that was the work of the county government.

A confrontation ensued, with stones hurled and tear gas deployed by police officers to quell the escalating violence.

In the chaos, an aide to Ng’ang’a was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries as others took cover.

MP Alice Ng’ang’a had led other MPs including National Assembly Majoriy Leader Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), Gabriel Kagombe (Gatundu South), Elijah Njoroge (Gatundu North) and Ngoliba Ward MCA Joachim Njama in launching the market.

Tension remained high in the area with both sides vowing revenge.

More security personnel were deployed to calm the situation.

Kagombe blamed the local governor for the chaos.

“It is extremely sad that an elected governor can use an MCA to send goons to attack MPs on duty to bring development to the people of Kiambu.

It is even worse that I and other residents were injured in the ensuing altercation,” Kagombe tweeted a few minutes before 9pm on Friday.