    Man Injured After Jumping from Fourth Floor of Apartment in Mombasa 

    Detectives in Nyali, Mombasa County are investigating a case where a 35-year-old man allegedly jumped from the fourth floor balcony of his rented house after his alleged three friends showed up at his door two days ago.

    The man is admitted in hospital with broken limbs.

    Reporting to the police on phone, the panic-stricken caretaker at Executive Apartment within Kadzandani area explained how he saw a fellow human land on the cabro of his workplace, only to realize it was one of his tenants.

    Police learned from the injured man’s wife that she had heard a knock at their door, and as she went to answer it, her husband who peeped from the bedroom window flung to the balcony and flew all the way down.

    Realizing what had just happened, the then confused “friends” scampered away like terrified rats before curious neighbours, most of whom watched in dismay from the periphery, had a chat with them.

    Luckily, the man survived his tussle with gravity, but not without several broken limbs.

    He is recuperating at the Coast General Hospital.

    Whereas the motive behind the jump remain unestablished, search for the three friends who holed up since has been launched, police said.

