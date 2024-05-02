Alanna Panday Siblings: A Look at the Influencer’s Close Relationship with Brother Ahaan

Alanna Panday is a model, YouTuber and influencer based in Los Angeles.

She is the daughter of Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday, and the cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday.

Alanna is married to photographer Ivor McCray, and the couple recently had a gender reveal party in Mumbai announcing they are expecting a baby boy.

She is known for creating fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content, which she shares on her social media channels and YouTube channel Alanna & Ivor.

Siblings

Alanna’s only sibling is her younger brother, Ahaan Panday, who is an aspiring actor and an internet sensation.

The siblings share a close bond, often seen celebrating special occasions like Raksha Bandhan together, showcasing their strong sibling love on social media.

Ahaan, like Alanna, has garnered attention for his social media presence and is known for his camaraderie with his sister, reflecting a tight-knit relationship within the Panday family.

Also Read: Vivica A. Fox Siblings: A Dive Into Her Strong Sibling Squad

Career

Alanna has built a successful career as a model, influencer and entrepreneur in the fashion and lifestyle space.

She first gained prominence through her social media presence, amassing a significant following on platforms like Instagram, where she shares her fashion, beauty and travel-related content.

As a model, Alanna has worked with numerous renowned brands, collaborating on campaigns and endorsements for products ranging from skincare and haircare to apparel and accessories.

She has been featured in prestigious publications like Vogue India, showcasing her versatility and appeal within the fashion industry.

Beyond modeling, Alanna has also ventured into entrepreneurship.

She is the founder and owner of Collabtribe, a platform that connects brands with influencers and content creators, leveraging her expertise and network within the digital space.

This initiative reflects Alanna’s business acumen and her desire to contribute to the evolving landscape of influencer marketing and brand collaborations.

Personal life

Alanna’s husband is Ivor McCray, an American film director and photographer known for his work in the industry and as the CEO of his production company, Kill Shot Motion Pictures.

The couple met in 2019 at a Halloween party, went on their first date on November 5, 2019, and later started a YouTube channel together called Alanna & Ivor, focusing on travel content.

Their relationship blossomed, leading to their engagement, and they tied the knot in March 2023 in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Mumbai.