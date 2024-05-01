Vivica A. Fox Siblings: A Dive Into Her Strong Sibling Squad

Vivica A. Fox is an American actress, producer, and television host.

She was born on July 30, 1964 in South Bend, Indiana and is of Native American and African-American descent.

Fox began her career on the TV show Soul Train in the 1980s and had roles on soap operas like Days of Our Lives and Generations.

Her breakthrough roles came in 1996 with the films Independence Day and Set It Off.

Fox has starred in numerous other films such as Booty Call, Soul Food, Why Do Fools Fall in Love, Kingdom Come, Two Can Play That Game and the Kill Bill movies.

She has also produced over 40 feature and television films, and made her directorial debut in 2023 with the biographical crime film First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story.

In 2018, Fox published a memoir titled Every Day I’m Hustling and hosted the TV talk show Face the Truth.

Siblings

Fox has three siblings, namely William Fox, Marvin Fox and Alecia Williams.

William is her older brother, while Marvin is her younger brother who is also an actor and has appeared in some of Vivica’s films.

Alecia, her younger sister, works as a real estate agent. Vivica has described Alecia as her “best friend” and they share a very close bond.

Fox values her family relationships and has a strong connection with her siblings.

Career

Fox’s career began on the TV show Soul Train in the 1980s, where she started out as a dancer.

She then had roles on soap operas like Days of Our Lives and Generations in the early 1990s.

Fox’s breakout roles came in 1996 with the blockbuster films Independence Day and Set It Off, which established her as a leading lady in Hollywood.

Over the years, she has starred in numerous other films such as Booty Call, Soul Food, Why Do Fools Fall in Love, Kingdom Come, Two Can Play That Game and the Kill Bill movies.

In total, Fox has appeared in over 240 roles across film, television, and video games.

Beyond acting, she has produced over 40 feature and television films through her production company Vivica A. Fox Productions.

Fox also made her directorial debut in 2023 with the biographical crime film First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story.

Additionally, she hosted the TV talk show Face the Truth in 2018 and published a memoir titled Every Day I’m Hustling that same year.

Throughout her decades-long career, Fox has demonstrated her versatility and longevity as an actress, producer and director in the entertainment industry.

Awards and accolades

Fox has received several awards and recognitions for her work in film and television.

She won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series in 2006 for 1-800-Missing and the MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss with Will Smith for Independence Day in 1997.

Fox was also honored with the Black Film Award for Best Actress for Soul Food in 1998 at the Acapulco Black Film Festival.

Additionally, she received the Lady of Soul Lena Horne Career Achievement Award in 2003 and the LA Femme Filmmaker Award at the LA Femme International Film Festival in 2008.

In recent years, she was nominated for the Festival Award for Best Lead Actress for Twisted Vines at the California Women’s Film Festival in 2023 and won the Award of Excellence for Best Leading Actress for Bobcat Moretti at the IndieFEST Film Awards in 2023.

Fox’s talent and contributions to the entertainment industry have been recognized and celebrated by various prestigious organizations and festivals.