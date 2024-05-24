Alessandra Ambrosio Siblings: Meet Aline Who is Also a Model

Alessandra Ambrosio is a Brazilian model known for her work with Victoria’s Secret, with a net worth of $80 million.

She launched her own fashion brand, Ále by Alessandra, and has appeared in various TV shows and movies.

Ambrosio’s career highlights include being a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 2004 to 2017 and modeling for renowned fashion houses like Christian Dior and Armani.

Born on April 11, 1981, in Brazil, she has made significant contributions to the fashion industry and is considered an icon in the field.

Sibling

Aline Ambrosio is the younger sister of Alessandra.

Born in Brazil, like her famous sister, Aline also works as a model, following in Alessandra’s footsteps. She has appeared in fashion editorials and runway shows in Brazil.

Aline maintains a relatively low profile compared to her supermodel sister. She occasionally appears in photos with Alessandra on her social media, and it seems they have a close relationship.

While Aline has achieved some success as a model in her own right, especially in her home country of Brazil, she has not reached the same level of global fame and success as Alessandra.

Career

Ambrosio started modeling at age 15 after competing in Brazil’s Elite Model Look competition.

Her first major job was shooting the cover of Brazilian Elle magazine.

She has appeared in advertising campaigns for top fashion brands like Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, Dior, Armani and more.

Ambrosio was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 2004 to 2017 and was the first spokesmodel for Victoria’s Secret’s PINK line.

In 2005, she walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway wearing lingerie made entirely out of candy.

She has walked runways for designers like Prada, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Dior and many others.

Ambrosio has appeared on numerous international magazine covers including Vogue, Elle and Harper’s Bazaar among others.

In 2014, she launched her own fashion line called Ále by Alessandra.

She was ranked the 5th highest-paid model by Forbes, estimated to earn $6.6 million per year.

Ambrosio announced her retirement from Victoria’s Secret after the 2017 fashion show.

Notable collaborations

Ambrosio’s notable endorsement deals and collaborations include partnerships with well-known brands such as Brahma Beer and ISDIN.

Additionally, she has collaborated with Victoria’s Secret, serving as the first spokesmodel for the company’s PINK line.

In March 2019, Ambrosio launched her beachwear brand, GAL Floripa, in partnership with her sister, Aline and her childhood friend, Gisele Cória.

Dating history

Ambrosio’s most significant relationships were her 9-year engagement to Jamie Mazur, with whom she has two children, and her more recent relationships with Nicolo Oddi and Richard Lee.

She dated Italian businessman Nicolo Oddi from July 2018 to December 2020.

Ambrosio then dated American businessman Richard Lee from February 2021 to June 2023.

She has also been linked to several other high-profile men over the years, including Brazilian businessman Marcus Buaiz in February 2023, soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo in October 2015, singer Ricky Martin in 2004, Brazilian soccer player Neymar in September 2014, actor Will Arnett in 2015, DJ AM in 2006, Robert Kubica in 2006, Steven Allain in 2005, and Marcelo Boldrini from 2001 to 2005.

Her earliest known relationship was with Giovani Borghetti from May 1995 to May 1997.

Ambrosio has had a few serious relationships, including her engagement to Mazur, but has also been linked to many other celebrities and businessmen over the years.