Daniel Ricciardo Siblings: Inside the Racing Driver’s Relationship with Sister Michelle

Daniel Ricciardo, an Australian and Italian racing driver, competes in Formula One for the RB Formula One Team.

He has 8 wins and 32 podiums in his career, with notable victories like the 2014 Canadian Grand Prix and the 2021 Italian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo started his F1 journey with HRT in 2011, moving on to Toro Rosso and then Red Bull, where he achieved significant success.

His career includes stints with Renault and McLaren before returning to Red Bull’s sister team, now known as the VISA Cash App RB F1 Team.

Siblings

Ricciardo has one sibling, a sister named Michelle.

Not much is publicly known about Michelle, but it is mentioned that she is a mother to two children, Isabella and Isaac, making Ricciardo a proud uncle.

Karting career

Ricciardo had a successful karting career before transitioning to formula racing.

He started karting at the age of 9, with his earliest motorsport memories being of his father racing at the nearby Barbagallo Raceway in Wanneroo.

In 2005, Ricciardo won the Australian CIK Championship Series in the Intercontinental A category and finished 10th in the Australian National Sprint Kart Championship’s Junior Clubman class.

In 2010, he participated in the Van der Drift Fundraiser karting event, though the result is listed as DNF (did not finish).

Ricciardo’s karting success as a junior helped him progress to formula racing, first in Formula BMW and Formula Renault, before winning the British Formula 3 Championship in 2009.

Also Read: Max Verstappen Siblings: The Other Verstappens Taking the World by Storm

Formula One career

Ricciardo’s Formula One career is marked by his charismatic personality, impressive racecraft, and ability to deliver standout performances.

Known for his daring overtaking maneuvers and infectious smile, Ricciardo has endeared himself to fans worldwide.

During his time at Red Bull Racing, he often outperformed his highly regarded teammate, Sebastian Vettel, showcasing his skill and determination.

His wins at races like the 2014 Canadian Grand Prix, where he displayed exceptional racecraft in changeable conditions, solidified his reputation as a top-tier driver.

Moving to Renault in 2019, Ricciardo faced new challenges in a midfield team but continued to demonstrate his talent with podium finishes and consistent point-scoring drives.

His move to McLaren in 2021 saw him secure a popular victory at the Italian Grand Prix, further cementing his status as a fan favorite.

Ricciardo’s return to the RB Formula One Team’s sister team, now known as the VISA Cash App RB F1 Team, in 2023 marked a new chapter in his career, where he aims to continue showcasing his skills and challenges for podiums.

Personal life

Ricciardo is currently dating actress Heidi Berger, whom he has been linked to since 2022.

Heidi is the daughter of Austrian former Formula One driver Gerhard Berger, making her and Ricciardo a motorsport power couple.

The couple has kept their relationship relatively low-key, but they have shared a few photos together on social media.

Ricciardo has mentioned being in love and having a good balance in life with his girlfriend.

Prior to his relationship with Heidi, Ricciardo dated his high school sweetheart Jemma Boskovic for about 8 years, with whom he briefly lived in Monaco.

He has also been linked to Red Bull colleague Annemarie Horbass and Australian model Jessica Gomes, but these relationships were never confirmed.