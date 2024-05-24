Geri Halliwell Siblings: The Siblings Behind the Spice Girl

Geri Halliwell-Horner rose to fame in the 1990s as Ginger Spice, a member of the iconic girl group the Spice Girls, which became one of the best-selling female groups of all time with over 100 million records sold worldwide.

Her solo career has also been successful, with three studio albums and several singles, including Look at Me and It’s Raining Men.

In addition to her music, Halliwell has acted in various TV series and films, such as Spice World and Sex and the City.

She is also a writer, having authored the Ugenia Lavender book series in the UK, and has been involved in various charitable activities, including promoting literacy through the Royal Commonwealth.

Siblings

Halliwell has several siblings, namely Max Halliwell, Natalie Halliwell-Jennings, Paul Halliwell and Karen Halliwell.

Halliwell is the youngest of her siblings. Her father Lawrence Halliwell passed away in 1993 after suffering a heart attack.

Halliwell has spoken about her family struggling financially when she was growing up, with her arrival as the third child not being “cause for wild celebrations” as she was “just another mouth to feed”.

Music career

Halliwell’s music career has been marked by both success and challenges.

As part of the Spice Girls in the 1990s, she achieved global fame and success, with the group selling over 100 million records worldwide.

Halliwell’s distinctive persona as Ginger Spice and the group’s hit singles like Wannabe made her a household name.

After leaving the Spice Girls in 1998, she embarked on a solo career, releasing her debut album, Schizophonic, in 1999.

The album spawned several hit singles, including Look at Me, Mi Chico Latino and Lift Me Up.

Her cover of It’s Raining Men in 2001 became her biggest solo hit, topping the charts in the UK and reaching the top 10 in over 27 countries.

However, Halliwell’s subsequent solo albums, Scream If You Wanna Go Faster and Passion, did not achieve the same level of success.

Some factors that may have contributed to the decline include the waning hype around the Spice Girls and the lack of promotion from her record label.

Despite the ups and downs, Halliwell has remained active in music, releasing a charity single, Angels in Chains, in 2017 and reuniting with the Spice Girls for a tour in 2019.

Her music career has showcased her versatility as an artist and her ability to reinvent herself, even if her solo success has not matched the heights of her Spice Girls days.

Acting career

Halliwell has also ventured into acting. She appeared in various TV series and films, showcasing her versatility.

Some notable roles include Spice World, where she starred as herself, Ginger Spice, in this musical comedy film based on the Spice Girls.

She made a guest appearance on the popular TV series, Sex and the City.

Halliwell played the character Karen Chelios in the action film, Crank: High Voltage.

More recently, she was part of the TV series, The Crown with a Shadow, voicing characters like Queen and Lesley Mardenborough.

Halliwell’s acting career, though not as prominent as her music career, has seen her take on diverse roles across different genres, showcasing her talents beyond the music industry.

Personal life

Halliwell is married to Christian Horner, the Red Bull Formula 1 team principal.

The couple met in 2009 through then-F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone and married in May 2015 in a lavish ceremony in Bedfordshire, England.

Together, Halliwell and Christian have two children: Monty Horner, born in January 2017.

Halliwell also has a daughter from a previous relationship: Bluebell Madonna Halliwell, born in 2005.

Christian has a daughter from a previous relationship as well, Olivia Horner.

Halliwell is a regular presence at Formula 1 races, supporting her husband’s team, which won the Constructor’s Championship in 2022.

She has described her marriage to Christian as “blissful” and that meeting him was a “total revelation”.