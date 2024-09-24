Alex Highsmith Siblings: Get to Know Michael

Alex Highsmith is an American linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL.

He attended UNC Charlotte, where he began his college career as a walk-on.

Highsmith was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Notably, he recorded a career-high 14.5 sacks in the 2022 season and signed a four-year, $68 million contract extension in July 2023.

Recently, Highsmith suffered a groin injury during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers and has been ruled out for the remainder of that contest.

Siblings

Alex has a sister named Lauryn Highsmith.

She was married shortly after a family funeral, highlighting the close-knit nature of the Highsmith family during challenging times.

College career

Highsmith began his football journey at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNC Charlotte) as a walk-on player, which means he was not initially offered a scholarship.

This decision highlighted his determination and work ethic.

During his first year in 2016, he redshirted, allowing him to develop his skills and gain valuable experience without losing a year of eligibility.

Highsmith’s performance improved significantly over the years, and by his junior season in 2018, he became a starter, showcasing his skills as a defensive end.

His senior season in 2019 marked a pinnacle in his college career, as he recorded an impressive 14 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss, leading the team and ranking among the top players in the nation.

Highsmith’s outstanding performance earned him first-team All-Conference USA honors and recognition as one of the top defensive players in college football.

NFL career

In the 2020 NFL Draft, Highsmith was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round (102nd overall).

This marked a significant milestone in his career, transitioning from college football to the professional level. During his rookie season, he played in all 16 games, starting in several of them.

He recorded 2 sacks and contributed to the Steelers’ strong defensive unit.

Highsmith continued to develop during the 2021 season, finishing with 6 sacks as he became more integrated into the team’s defensive schemes.

However, it was the 2022 season that truly became a breakout year for him.

He recorded an impressive 14.5 sacks, ranking among the league leaders, while also forcing five fumbles.

His ability to pressure quarterbacks and make impactful plays began to draw significant attention from fans and analysts alike.

In July 2023, following his standout performance in the previous season, Highsmith signed a four-year contract extension worth $68 million with the Steelers.

This contract reflects the team’s confidence in his abilities and potential for continued growth within their defensive lineup.

As of September 2024, Highsmith has continued to be an integral part of the Steelers’ defense.

Accolades

Highsmith has received numerous accolades throughout his college and professional football career.

During his time at UNC Charlotte, he was recognized for his exceptional performance, earning first-team All-Conference USA honors in both 2018 and 2019.

In 2019, he was also named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus, becoming the first player from UNC Charlotte to achieve All-American status.

He set school records for sacks in a game (4.5), season (14), and career (20), as well as tackles for loss in a game (5) and season (21.5).

In the NFL, Highsmith has continued to excel. In the 2022 season, he recorded a career-high 14.5 sacks, leading the Steelers and earning him recognition as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week multiple times.

His performance in Week 2 of the 2023 season included an interception returned for a touchdown, further solidifying his impact on the field.

Following this standout season, he signed a four-year, $68 million contract extension with the Steelers in July 2023, which includes significant guarantees, reflecting his value to the team.