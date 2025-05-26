Alex Hirsch Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the American Animator

Alexander Hirsch, born on June 18, 1985, in Piedmont, California, is an American animator, writer, producer, and voice actor.

His creative vision, blending mystery, humor, and heartfelt storytelling, has made him a prominent figure in animation.

Hirsch’s work draws heavily from his personal experiences, particularly his childhood, which he channels into the narratives and characters of his projects.

A graduate of the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts), Hirsch has built a career that spans television, film, and publishing, earning him a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim.

Alex has a twin sister, Ariel Caskey Hirsch, born on the same day, June 18, 1985, making her 15 minutes older than him.

Ariel is not only a significant figure in Alex’s personal life but also a key influence on his creative work, serving as the primary inspiration for Mabel Pines, one of the main characters in Gravity Falls.

Ariel even lent her voice to a minor character in Gravity Falls, appearing as one of Pacifica’s friends with magenta-colored hair in the episode “Boyz Crazy.”

Beyond her influence on the show, Ariel has pursued a career in family and marriage therapy, dedicating her life to helping others, which contrasts with Alex’s public-facing creative career but reflects the close bond they share.

Additionally, Alex has three half-sisters, Lauren, Jessica, and Katrina, from his father’s side, though little is known about them.

Career

Hirsch’s career began after graduating from CalArts in 2007 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

His first job was as a writer and storyboard artist for Cartoon Network’s The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack, where he collaborated with fellow animators like J.G. Quintel and Pendleton Ward.

This early role honed his skills in storytelling and animation, leading to his work on Disney’s Fish Hooks (2010–2014), where he voiced the character Clamantha and contributed to the show’s development.

In 2012, Hirsch created Gravity Falls for Disney Channel, a mystery-comedy series following twins Dipper and Mabel Pines as they uncover supernatural secrets in a quirky Oregon town.

Hirsch voiced multiple characters, including Grunkle Stan, Soos Ramirez, and Bill Cipher, and served as the show’s executive producer.

The series, inspired by his own childhood summers spent with Ariel at their great-aunt’s cabin, ran for two seasons and gained a cult following for its clever writing and layered storytelling.

After Gravity Falls concluded in 2016, Hirsch signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2018 to develop an adult animated series, though the project remains in development as of 2022.

He also co-executive produced Inside Job (2021–2022) and voiced characters in The Owl House (2020–2023), created by his longtime partner, Dana Terrace.

Hirsch contributed to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) as a story contributor and has authored several Gravity Falls-related books, including Journal 3 (2016), Lost Legends (2018), and The Book of Bill (2024), all of which became New York Times Best Sellers.

Accolades

Hirsch’s work has garnered significant recognition within the animation industry and beyond.

Gravity Falls earned him a BAFTA Children’s Award in 2015 and an Annie Award for Outstanding Achievement in Writing in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production.

The series also won two Emmy Awards and was nominated for a Peabody Award in 2016, reflecting its critical and cultural impact.

Hirsch’s ability to blend humor, mystery, and emotional depth was further acknowledged through the success of his published works.

Gravity Falls: Journal 3 debuted as a No. 1 New York Times Best Seller and remained on the list for 47 weeks, while Lost Legends and The Book of Bill also achieved Best Seller status.

His contributions to Fish Hooks earned the show a BAFTA award, and his work on The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack was part of its nominations for multiple awards.

Hirsch’s innovative storytelling was also recognized outside animation when he won his high school’s annual Bird Calling Contest in 2002, leading to an appearance on Late Show with David Letterman.