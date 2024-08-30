Alex Kingston Siblings: All About Susie and Nicola

Alex Kingston is an acclaimed English actress known for her roles in television and film.

She gained prominence as Dr. Elizabeth Corday in ER and as River Song in Doctor Who.

Kingston’s career includes notable performances in The Fortunes and Misfortunes of Moll Flanders, for which she received a BAFTA nomination, and roles in Arrow and A Discovery of Witches.

She has been married to Jonathan Stamp since 2015 and was previously married to actors Florian Haertel and Ralph Fiennes.

Siblings

Alex has two younger sisters, Susie and Nicola.

Susie has disabilities due to oxygen deprivation at birth, while Nicola is a former actress who appeared alongside Alex in The Fortunes and Misfortunes of Moll Flanders.

Alex has spoken about the impact of growing up with a sibling who has special needs, describing it as a gift that fostered a lack of fear regarding differences among children.

Career

Kingston gained significant recognition for her role as Dr. Elizabeth Corday in the acclaimed medical drama ER, which aired from 1997 to 2004.

Her performance earned her critical acclaim and a Primetime Emmy nomination, solidifying her status as a talented actress.

She is also well-known for her portrayal of River Song in the iconic British series Doctor Who, where she appeared from 2008 to 2015.

River Song quickly became a fan favorite due to her complex character and intriguing storylines.

Additionally, Kingston had a notable role as Dinah Lance/Black Canary in the superhero series Arrow, which ran from 2013 to 2016.

More recently, she stars as Sarah Bishop in the fantasy TV adaptation A Discovery of Witches, which premiered in 2018.

In film, Kingston appeared in the neo-noir crime drama Croupier in 1998, starring alongside Clive Owen.

Her performance in this film showcased her ability to tackle diverse roles.

She also received a BAFTA nomination for her portrayal of the title character in the TV movie adaptation of Daniel Defoe’s novel, The Fortunes and Misfortunes of Moll Flanders, released in 1996.

Kingston has an extensive background in theatre, having worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

She has appeared in various productions, including Macbeth and The Taming of the Shrew, demonstrating her versatility and talent on stage.

In addition to her major roles, Kingston starred in the TV movie adaptation of Moll Flanders in 1996 and played Lady Portia Alresford in the period drama series Upstairs Downstairs, which aired from 2010 to 2012.

Awards and accolades

Kingston has received numerous awards and nominations throughout her illustrious career.

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, she won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in both 1998 and 1999 for her role in ER.

She was also nominated for the same award in 2000 and 2001, further highlighting her contributions to the series.

In 1996, Kingston received a BAFTA nomination for Best Actress for her performance in The Fortunes and Misfortunes of Moll Flanders, showcasing her talent in television film adaptations.

Additionally, she won the SFX Award for Best Actress in 2012 for her role in Doctor Who, further solidifying her status as a beloved figure in the science fiction genre.

Kingston was honored with the Icon Award at the TV Land Awards in 2009 for her work on ER, recognizing her impact on television.

She also received a nomination for a Saturn Award in 2016 for Best Guest Performance in a Television Series for her role in Doctor Who.

In addition to these major awards, Kingston has won the Doctor Who Magazine Award and the SFX Award for her portrayal of River Song in Doctor Who.

Her powerful performances, particularly in ER and Doctor Who, have earned her critical acclaim and recognition from her peers in the industry, making her a distinguished figure in entertainment.