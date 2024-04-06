Alexandra Daddario Siblings: Daddario Siblings on Growing Up and Acting Together

Alexandra Daddario is an American actress, born on March 16, 1986, in New York City.

She is of Italian, Irish, English and Slovak descent.

Alexandra started her acting career at the age of 16, playing Laurie Lewis in the soap opera, All My Children.

She gained recognition for her role as Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series.

Alexandra has also appeared in various films, including Hall Pass, Texas Chainsaw 3D, San Andreas and Baywatch.

She has been part of TV series like White Collar, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, True Detective and American Horror Story.

In 2021, Alexandra starred in the first season of the HBO series, The White Lotus, earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series.

Currently, she plays the lead role of Dr. Rowan Fielding in the AMC series, Mayfair Witches, based on Anne Rice’s novels.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Parents

Career

Siblings

Alexandra has two siblings, Matthew Daddario and Catharine Daddario, who also work as actors.

Their parents, Christina and Richard Daddario, are lawyers, with their father having served as a prosecutor and the former head of the counterterrorism unit for the New York City Police Department.

Alexandra’s grandfather, Emilio Q. Daddario, was a former Democratic politician who served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for Connecticut.

Matthew is known for his role in Freeform’s Shadowhunters, while Catharine is also an actress.

Parents

Alexandra was born to Christina, a lawyer and Richard Daddario, a prosecutor. Her parents raised her in the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Alexandra has two siblings, Matthew and Catharine, who also work as actors.

Matthew is known for his role in Freeform’s Shadowhunters, while Catharine is also an actress.

Alexandra’s grandfather, Emilio Q. Daddario, was a former Democratic politician who served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for Connecticut.

Also Read: Gwen Stefani Siblings: Meet Her Supportive Brother and Sisters

Career

Alexandra has had a diverse career in both film and television.

She started her acting career at the age of 16 and gained recognition for her role as Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson film series.

Alexandra has also appeared in various films, including Hall Pass,bTexas Chainsaw 3D, San Andreas and Baywatch.

She has been part of TV series like White Collar, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, True Detective and American Horror Story.

In 2021, Alexandra starred in the first season of the HBO series, The White Lotus, earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series.

She currently plays the lead role of Dr. Rowan Fielding in the AMC series, Mayfair Witches, based on Anne Rice’s novels.

Despite her success, Alexandra has experienced challenges in her career.

She felt that her role in Baywatch negatively impacted her career, limiting the types of roles she was offered after the film’s release.

Alexandra expressed that “Baywatch raised my profile and changed the kinds of jobs I was being offered, maybe not in a positive way.”

However, her role in The White Lotus marked a turning point, allowing her to showcase her talent and depth as an actress, leading to more substantive roles.