Ali weeps as world title dream realised in Texas

Ramla Ali secured her first world title at the age of 36 after defeating Mikiah Kreps in a split-decision victory in Arlington, Texas.

The win is a crowning moment for the Briton, who fled a war-torn Somalia as a child before going on to become an Olympian, activist, author and now the WBO and IBF super-bantamweight champion.

With her biopic about her remarkable life just released, Ali fulfilled a dream long in the making and that seemed far away when she was swept aside by Yamileth Mercado in her first attempt two years ago.

An emotional Ali fell to her knees in tears as she was confirmed the winner with scorecards that read 97-92, 96-93 and 98-91 in her favour, dedicating the victory to her late father.

“When we were in the changing room, my coach said, because my dad passed away in May, ‘Do this for him’,” Ali said.

“That’s where those emotions came out at the end, because I did it for my dad.”

“I can’t put into words what this means to me and what this means to all of Somalia,” she added.

“I’ve hopefully inspired so many young girls and boys out there to dream big and that’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.”

As Ali wept, there was devastation for Kreps who was convinced she had done enough to win the contest.

The previously undefeated American suffered a knockdown in the third round, walking onto a flush left hook from Ali.

Kreps was unhappy with the knockdown call but replays showed the heavy shot caused the 30-year-old’s glove to touch the canvas as she tried to steady herself.

With a 10-8 round in the bag, Ali was unable to build on the moment, having to stand firm as Kreps came storming back and applying constant pressure.

Kreps outlanded Ali with 115 punches to 78 and secured 91 power shots to Ali’s 70 and one judge certainly was convinced of her as a clear winner with a wide 98-91 scorecard.

With the fight threatening to slip away from her in the second half, Ali said every round was a mental battle to rise from her stool.

“I remember going to the corner every round and I remember saying ‘I’m so tired, I can’t do this’. All my coach responded was ‘think about your dad, do this for your dad’. I think that really pushed me. I really boxed out of my skin, I was so knackered. I did it for him,” Ali said.

“Every time I went to the corner, I kept saying, ‘I’m so tired. I’m so tired,’ because your work rate was just next level.”

What next for trailblazer Ali?

With two world titles secured, Ali could set her sights on an intriguing unification bout with Skye Nicolson after the Australia kept hold of her WBC belt on the undercard.

Nicolson is also signed to Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and beat Japan’s Miyo Yoshida by unanimous decision.

But Ali will for now celebrate her victory as she delivered yet another high point in an incredible life that might have seen as impossible when her family escaped Somalia when she was just a baby.

Ali settled in London as a refugee and was the first Somali boxer to represent the nation as an Olympian at Tokyo 2020 before becoming the first Muslim woman to win an English title as an amateur.

Since turning pro in late 2020, Ali has been proclaiming her goal to become world champion but saw her credentials in that department derailed in 2023 when she was knocked out in her ninth fight.

As a model often on magazine covers, as well as a dedicated activist for young women running her own non-for-profit organisation Sisters club, many questioned why, and if, Ali should continue boxing.

Those doubters grew louder with the 2023 world title disappointment, but Ali was not to be denied.

Dubois confronts Baumgardner over unification fight

In the main event, Alycia Baumgardner had her post-fight victory speech interrupted by Caroline Dubois.

Baumgardner, 32, outclassed Elif Nur Turhan to become a two-weight world champion by claiming the IBF lightweight belt.

The victory sets Baumgardner on a collision course with British WBO and WBC champion Dubois, who fights WBA belt holder Stephanie Han in February.

After Baumgardner said she wanted to be undisputed at lightweight, Dubois asked her ‘are we going to fight’ from ringside.

The back-and-forth continued with 25-year-old Dubois repeatedly urging Baumgardner to commit to their contest, while the American insisted she needed to beat Han first.

Dubois is unbeaten in 15 fights, but a victory over Baumgardner – an undisputed champion at super-featherweight and unbeaten since 2018 – would be a potentially career-defining win.

By BBC Sports