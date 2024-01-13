Ali Wong’s Net Worth

Ali Wong, a multifaceted force in the entertainment industry, has carved her path as an actress, stand-up comedian, writer, producer, and director. With a net worth of $4 million, Wong has left an indelible mark on comedy stages, television screens, and the big screen.

Ali Wong Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth April 19, 1982 Place of Birth San Francisco, California Nationality American Profession Comedian

Early Life

Born on April 19, 1982, in San Francisco, California, Ali Wong’s journey began with academic pursuits. Graduating summa cum laude in 2005 from UCLA with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Asian-American studies, Wong’s early experiences shaped her perspective. A Fulbright scholarship then took her to Vietnam, where the challenges she faced fueled her determination to pursue a career in comedy.

Comedy Royalty

Ali Wong’s comedic prowess shines brightly in her Netflix comedy specials, including “Ali Wong: Baby Cobra” (2016), “Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife” (2018), and “Ali Wong: Don Wong” (2022). These specials, showcasing her unique brand of humor, have contributed to her widespread popularity. Not limited to stand-up, Wong’s comedic genius extends to the written word with her 2019 book, “Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets and Advice for Living Your Best Life.”

Also Read: Al Sharpton’s Net Worth

In 2019, Wong ventured into film, writing, producing, and starring in “Always Be My Maybe.” This Netflix romantic comedy earned acclaim and reinforced her versatility as a performer and storyteller.

Ali Wong Acting Career

Ali Wong’s acting journey encompasses a diverse array of roles. From her portrayal of Doris in ABC’s “American Housewife” (2016–2021) to her contributions to films like “Savages” (2012) and “Birds of Prey” (2020), Wong has showcased her acting prowess across mediums.

Wong’s voice has become a recognizable presence in animation, lending it to characters like Bertie in “Tuca & Bertie” (2019–present), Ali in “Big Mouth” (2019–present), and Becca in “Human Resources” (2022). This dynamic voice work adds another layer to her artistic repertoire.

Ali Wong Behind Scenes

Beyond the laughter, Ali Wong is a creative force behind the scenes. She has executive-produced “Tuca & Bertie” and directed the 2022 comedy special “Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy.” Recognition for her impact came in the form of being included in “Time” magazine’s list of the “100 Most Influential People” in 2020 and 2023.

Ali Wong Personal Life

Ali Wong’s personal life has seen both triumphs and challenges. Her marriage to Justin Hakuta, Vice President of GoodRx, resulted in the birth of two daughters, Mari and Nikki. In 2022, Wong candidly addressed the topic of miscarriage, breaking societal taboos by discussing it openly in her comedy.

Despite filing for divorce in April 2022, Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta maintain an amicable relationship, with Hakuta continuing as her tour manager. Wong’s resilience in navigating personal trials resonates with audiences, showcasing the authenticity that defines her comedy.

Ali Wong Award

Ali Wong’s contributions to the entertainment industry have garnered accolades, including a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special in 2022 for “Ali Wong: Don Wong.” Nominations for a People’s Choice Award and a Legacy Award further underscore her impact on the comedic landscape.

Ali Wong Net Worth

Ali Wong net worth of $4 million reflects not just financial success but the profound connection she has established with audiences worldwide through laughter, relatable narratives, and a fearless approach to storytelling.