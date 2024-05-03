Alia Bhatt Siblings: A Family Affair in Entertainment

Alia Bhatt is a British actress of Indian descent known for her work in Hindi films.

She made her acting debut as a child in the movie Sangharsh in 1999 and later gained recognition for her lead roles in films like Highway, 2 States, Raazi and Gully Boy.

Throughout her career, Alia has won several accolades, including a National Film Award and multiple Filmfare Awards.

In 2022, she starred in the Telugu film RRR, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, and Gangubai Kathiawadi, all of which were among the highest-grossing Indian films of the year.

Alia also ventured into American cinema with the Netflix action film Heart of Stone.

She is married to actor Ranbir Kapoor and has received international recognition, being named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2024.

Alia has three siblings.

Shaheen Bhatt is Alia’s elder sister while Pooja Bhatt is her half-sister, the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt from his first marriage.

Alia’s other sibling, Rahul Bhatt, is her half-brother, the son of Mahesh Bhatt from his first marriage

Alia shares a close relationship with her sisters Shaheen and Pooja, despite the age gap between Alia and Pooja.

She has expressed feeling “FOMO” (fear of missing out) when she couldn’t attend a family gathering to celebrate their father Mahesh’s birthday.

Alia also shares a warm bond with her half-siblings Pooja and Rahul, and Mahesh is proud of all his children.

Career

Alia’s career in the Indian film industry has been marked by versatility and talent.

She made her acting debut as a child in the 1999 film Sangharsh and later transitioned to lead roles in movies like Student of the Year, Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Throughout her career, Alia has received critical acclaim and numerous awards for her performances, including Filmfare Awards and a National Film Award.

She is known for her activism for animal rights and her involvement with PETA.

In addition to acting, Alia has ventured into singing, with notable songs like Sooha Saaha’l and Samjhawan.

She has also expanded her endeavors to film production, launching her own clothing brand, Ed-a-Mamma and a production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Alia has been featured in various prestigious lists, such as Forbes 30 Under 30 and Forbes India’s Celebrity 100.

Her career has been characterized by a blend of commercial success, critical acclaim and a strong social conscience, making her one of the most influential and successful actresses in Bollywood.