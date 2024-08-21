Alice Braga Siblings: Get to Know Rita Moraes

Alice Braga Moraes is a prominent Brazilian actress and producer.

She gained international recognition for her role as Angélica in the critically acclaimed film City of God and further starred in I Am Legend alongside Will Smith.

Braga has appeared in various films, including Elysium and The Suicide Squad, and she played Teresa Mendoza in the series Queen of the South.

Siblings

Alice has one sibling, a sister named Rita Moraes, who is a producer.

Alice is also part of a notable acting family, being the niece of actress Sônia Braga and having several other relatives in the industry, including Júlio, Hélio and Maria Braga, who are also actors.

Career

Braga began her acting career at a young age, appearing in school plays and commercials.

Her first commercial was for yogurt when she was 8 years old.

She made her acting debut in the Portuguese-language short film Trampolim while still in school.

Braga’s breakthrough came when she was cast as Angélica in the critically acclaimed Brazilian crime film City of God, for which she received a Best Supporting Actress nomination from the Cinema Brazil Grand Prize.

She followed this with roles in the well-regarded South American films Lower City and Only God Knows.

Braga made her English-language debut in the crime thriller Journey to the End of Night alongside Brendan Fraser, Mos Def, and Catalina Sandino Moreno.

Her international profile increased significantly when she was cast opposite Will Smith in the blockbuster I Am Legend.

Over the next several years, Braga appeared in a number of Hollywood films, including the David Mamet martial arts drama Redbelt, the sci-fi thrillers Repo Men and Predators, the horror film The Rite and the sci-fi action movie Elysium with Matt Damon.

More recently, Braga starred in the Christian drama The Shack and voiced a character in the Pixar film Soul.

She had a major role in the DC film The Suicide Squad.

From 2016 to 2021, Braga starred as Teresa Mendoza in the USA Network crime drama series Queen of the South, based on the novel by Arturo Pérez-Reverte.

In 2024, she appeared in the Apple TV+ sci-fi series Dark Matter.

Throughout her career, Braga has been recognized with awards and nominations, including winning Best Actress at the Rio de Janeiro Film Festival in 2005 and the São Paulo Association of Art Critics Awards in 2006 and 2023.

She comes from a family of Brazilian actors, with her aunt Sônia Braga and other relatives also working in the industry.

Awards and accolades

Braga has been recognized with several awards and nominations throughout her career.

In 2003, she won the Cinema Brazil Grand Prize for Best Supporting Actress for her role in City of God.

The following year, in 2005, she received the Best Actress award at the Rio de Janeiro International Film Festival.

In 2006, she won the Best Actress award from the São Paulo Association of Art Critics Awards. Most recently, in 2023, she claimed the Best Actress award from the São Paulo Association of Art Critics Awards for a second time.

In addition to these wins, Braga was nominated for Best Supporting Actress from the Cinema Brazil Grand Prize for her performance in City of God.

She has been praised for her work in both Brazilian and American films, establishing herself as one of the few Brazilian actresses in recent years to make a significant impact in both industries.