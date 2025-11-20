Alicia Villarreal, one of the most iconic voices in regional Mexican music, has an estimated net worth of $12 million. Her wealth reflects a multi-decade career that spans chart-topping albums, international tours, television work, and her influential role as both a solo artist and former lead vocalist of Grupo Límite.

Alicia Villarreal Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth August 31, 1971 Place of Birth Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico

Early Life

Born Martha Alicia Villarreal Esparza on August 31, 1971, in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, Villarreal discovered her passion for performing at a young age. Her first public appearance took place at a church fundraiser, which led her to join various local groups before finding major success with the regional Mexican band Grupo Límite.

Solo Breakthrough

Villarreal launched her solo career in 2001 with “Soy Lo Prohibido,” produced by Homero Patón. The album introduced her as a powerful solo force in the Latin music world.

Her major breakthrough came with “Orgullo de Mujer,” which not only entered the Billboard 200 but also earned her a Grammy nomination, cementing her status as one of the leading female voices in norteño and regional Mexican music.

Continued Success

In 2004, Villarreal released her second album, “Cuando el Corazón se Cruza,” produced by her husband at the time, musician and producer Cruz Martínez. The couple co-wrote several songs, blending personal and creative chemistry.

Two years later, she delivered another acclaimed project, “Orgullo De Mujer,” featuring the hit single “Insensible a Ti.” The track became the theme song for the telenovela Duelo de Pasiones, where Villarreal made her acting debut as Raquel.

Return to Music

After a nearly four-year break, Villarreal returned with her fourth solo studio album, “La Jefa,” released in June 2009. The album debuted at:

#1 on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Albums chart

#4 on the Latin Albums chart

Its lead single, “Caso Perdido,” marked her comeback, though it did not achieve the same popularity as her earlier hits.

Personal Life

Alicia Villarreal has experienced several significant personal milestones throughout her career:

Married record producer Ezequiel Cuevas (1991–1993)

Married actor Arturo Carmona in 1998; they welcomed daughter Melenie Aidée in 1999 and later divorced in 2001

On October 10, 2009, her brother José Víctor Villarreal Esparza tragically died in a car accident in Monterrey

Despite personal challenges, Villarreal remains a beloved and influential figure in Latin music.

Alicia Villarreal Net Worth

Alicia Villarreal net worth is estimated to be $12 million.

Also Read: Brad Delson Net Worth: How the Linkin Park Guitarist Built His Fortune