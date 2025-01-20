Alperen Şengün Siblings: All About Alican Şengün

Alperen Şengün is a Turkish professional basketball player born on July 25, 2002, in Giresun, Turkey.

He plays as a center for the Houston Rockets in the NBA and represents the Turkish national team.

Şengün was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 16th pick in the 2021 NBA draft but was immediately traded to the Rockets.

He began playing basketball at age eight and was discovered by Bandırma BK at a youth festival.

Sengün has achieved several records in the NBA, including being the youngest center to record multiple triple-doubles before turning 21.

Siblings

Alperen has an older brother named Alican Şengün.

Alican played basketball and was an influence on Alperen’s decision to pursue the sport.

Alperen began playing basketball at the age of eight, often attending his brother’s training sessions.

Career

Şengün’s early career in basketball began when he was introduced to the sport at a young age, largely influenced by his older brother Alican, who also played the game.

This early exposure helped him develop a passion for basketball.

He started his professional career with Bandırma Kırmızı in the Turkish Basketball League.

During the 2018-19 season, he showed promising talent, averaging 10.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

His performance caught the attention of scouts and coaches, marking the beginning of his rise in the basketball world.

After Bandırma BK faced financial difficulties and ceased operations, Şengün joined Beşiktaş JK in 2020. This move proved pivotal in his career.

During the 2020-21 season, he became the MVP of the Turkish Basketball Super League, averaging an impressive 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

His dominance in the league highlighted his potential as a future NBA talent.

NBA career

Şengün was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 16th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

However, he was immediately traded to the Houston Rockets on draft night. This trade marked the beginning of his journey in the NBA.

In his rookie season, Şengün averaged 9.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

Despite being a rookie, he showed flashes of brilliance, demonstrating his ability to adapt to the NBA’s fast-paced environment.

His versatility and high basketball IQ were evident, as he played both center and power forward roles effectively.

In his second season, Şengün continued to improve, showcasing his ability to score, rebound, and facilitate.

He became a key player for the Rockets, often starting and contributing significantly to the team’s offense and defense.

By his third season, Şengün’s numbers had increased substantially, averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.

This rapid growth has positioned him as one of the most promising young centers in the league. His development has been impressive, and he continues to be a focal point for the Rockets’ future plans.

Şengün has achieved several notable records in the NBA.

He became the youngest center to record multiple triple-doubles in consecutive games, highlighting his exceptional all-around skills.

Additionally, he holds the record for the highest single-game score by a Turkish player in the NBA with 45 points.

Accolades

One of his notable achievements was finishing third in the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award for the 2023-24 season.

This recognition showcases his significant growth and impact on the court, as he has consistently improved his performance over the seasons.

Şengün has also been recognized as the Western Conference Player of the Week twice.

He received this honor once during the week of January 1-7, 2024, and again for games played from November 25 through December 1, 2023.

These awards highlight his ability to perform at a high level and lead his team to victories.

Şengün’s impressive performance has also led to consideration for an NBA All-Star selection in the 2023-24 season.