Tidjane Salaun Siblings: All About Janelle Salaün

Tidjane Salaün is a French professional basketball player born on August 10, 2005, in Paris, France.

He began his career with Cholet Basket in France, joining their youth team in 2021 and later signing with the senior team in July 2023.

Salaün was named MVP of the 2023 Trophée du Futur tournament and participated in the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders camp during the 2023 All-Star Weekend.

He was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

Tidjane has one sibling, an older sister named Janelle Salaün.

Janelle is also a professional basketball player, currently playing for Familia Schio after previously playing for Villeneuve d’Ascq in France.

She has represented the French national team and won several titles, including the French LFB championship in 2024.

Janelle has been a source of inspiration and competition for Tidjane during their youth.

Salaün started his journey with Cholet Basket’s youth team in France, where he quickly gained attention for his skills and potential.

This led to him joining the senior team in July 2023.

During his time with Cholet, he developed his skills in various aspects of the game, including scoring, rebounding, and defense.

In the 2023-24 season, Salaün played for Cholet Basket in the Jeep Elite league, which is the top-tier professional basketball league in France.

During this period, he averaged about 9 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist per game.

His performance was notable, especially considering his age and the level of competition.

His talent did not go unnoticed internationally, as he was named the Basketball Champions League Best Young Player for the 2023-24 season, a prestigious award that highlights his potential as a rising star in European basketball.

In the 2024 NBA draft, Salaün was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the sixth overall pick.

This marked a significant milestone in his career, as he became one of the youngest players to be drafted into the NBA.

During his rookie season in 2024-25, he averaged about 5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

Despite the challenges of adapting to the NBA level, Salaün showed promise and potential for growth.

His ability to contribute to his team in multiple facets of the game is a testament to his versatility and potential for future success.

In his U21 games, Salaün once scored a career-high 25 points, demonstrating his scoring ability.

Additionally, he achieved a career-high 12 rebounds in a game in 2023, showcasing his rebounding prowess.

These performances highlight his potential to become a dominant force in the league as he continues to develop his skills.

Salaün has achieved several notable accolades in his young career.

One of his most significant honors was being named the MVP of the Trophée du Futur, a prestigious tournament for young French players.

This award marked a significant milestone before he turned professional, highlighting his potential and talent at an early stage.

Salaün was also recognized as the Basketball Champions League Best Young Player for the 2023-24 season.

This prestigious award underscores his impressive performance at the continental level, demonstrating his ability to excel against top-level competition.

His recognition in the Basketball Champions League is a testament to his rapid growth and potential as a rising star in European basketball.

Additionally, Salaün set a record in the Basketball Champions League by becoming the first player under 19 to average over 10 points per game in his first six BCL games.

This achievement showcases his ability to perform at a high level in international competitions, even at a young age.

Such records and accolades not only reflect his current skill level but also indicate a promising future in professional basketball.