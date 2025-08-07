Alton Mason Siblings: Get to Know Alston, Ania and Aniah

Alton Devon Mason, born on November 21, 1997, in Nebraska, USA, is a trailblazing American model, actor, and dancer.

With a rich cultural heritage rooted in Jamaican, Guinean, and Haitian ancestry, Mason’s early life was shaped by frequent relocations due to his father’s career as a professional basketball player.

The family lived in 11 European countries, including Greece, Belgium, Bosnia, and the Netherlands, over 13 years before settling in Phoenix, Arizona.

At 17, Mason moved to Los Angeles to pursue his passion for performing arts, studying dancing and acting at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

His presence and versatility have made him a standout figure, transitioning from a backup dancer to one of the world’s most recognized male supermodels.

Siblings

Alton is the eldest of four children, with three younger siblings, a brother named Alston and two sisters, Ania and Aniah.

Growing up in a tight-knit family, Mason’s childhood was marked by constant movement across Europe, which fostered a close bond with his siblings.

The siblings shared experiences that shaped their adaptability and resilience, with Mason often taking on a leadership role as the eldest.

Career

Mason’s career began with a serendipitous break in 2015 when choreographer Laurieann Gibson helped him secure a role as a backup dancer for Diddy at the BET Awards.

This exposure led to his discovery on Instagram, where he was cast for Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 show at Madison Square Garden, marking his entry into the fashion world.

Two years later, he walked for Gucci at Milan Fashion Week in 2017, a pivotal moment that skyrocketed his modeling career.

Mason made history as the first Black male model to walk for Chanel in 2018, a milestone that cemented his status as a barrier-breaker in the industry.

He has since collaborated with top-tier brands like Versace, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Valentino, Puma, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, and Off-White, among others, and has appeared in campaigns for Lacoste, BMW, and Zara.

Beyond modeling, Mason ventured into acting, portraying the iconic Little Richard in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic Elvis, showcasing his range as a performer.

In 2020, he expanded into music, releasing his debut single “Gimme Gimme,” filmed in Lagos, Nigeria, which doubled as a soundtrack for the short film Rise in Light and supported a fundraising effort that raised $10,000 for Nigerian communities during the pandemic.

Accolades

In 2019, GQ Australia named him Male Model of the Year, celebrating his influence and charisma on the runway.

Models.com honored him with the same title for five consecutive years, underscoring his dominance in the industry.

In 2021, Forbes included Mason in its 30 Under 30 list for Art & Style, recognizing his impact as a cultural innovator.

Mason is regarded as one of the world’s few male supermodels and the highest-paid among them.