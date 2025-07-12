Amanda Padilla Age

Amanda Padilla is a 27-year-old model and social media influencer, born on March 18, 1998. Known for her stunning visuals and lifestyle content, she has built a strong following online — with over 380,000 followers on Instagram. Her captivating posts, which blend glamour with authenticity, have made her a rising figure in the digital modeling scene.

Early Life

Originally from the United States and proudly of Puerto Rican descent, Amanda has made Southern California her home. Her cultural background plays a significant role in her identity, and she often celebrates her heritage across her platforms.

She is also academically accomplished, having studied Pre-Med at California Lutheran University. Her dedication to education, even while pursuing a modeling career, showcases her ambition and multifaceted personality.

Amanda Padilla Social Media Career

Amanda Padilla began gaining attention through Instagram, where her feed features not only striking photoshoots but also snapshots of her everyday life. Her mix of elegance, confidence, and relatability has made her stand out in a competitive social space.

She also maintains an active YouTube channel, where she shares behind-the-scenes moments from her modeling career, personal vlogs, and lifestyle updates. Through video, Amanda opens up more intimately with her audience, offering a glimpse into the challenges and joys of her professional and personal journey.

Amanda Padilla Relationship

In her private life, Amanda is in a relationship with YouTuber Bryan Moran, better known online as Bkleaan. The couple shares a strong online presence and often appears in each other’s content. In November 2024, Amanda and Bryan welcomed their son, Amari, marking a new and joyful chapter in their lives.

Family remains an essential part of Amanda’s identity. Her proud connection to her Puerto Rican roots is something she shares openly, joining a growing number of digital creators who represent cultural pride and diversity in the media landscape.

Representation

Amanda Padilla is part of a broader community of talented Puerto Rican figures in Southern California, including accomplished runner Carol Rodriguez. Both women exemplify how cultural pride and professional excellence can intersect — Amanda in fashion and digital media, and Carol in athletics.

Amanda Padilla Age

