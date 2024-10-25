Amazon Introduces Fuel Discounts For Prime Members Amid Rising Gas Prices

Amazon Prime members now have a new benefit to add to their list: fuel discounts.

The latest perk from Amazon allows members to save 10 cents per gallon at approximately 7,000 BP, Amoco, and AM/PM stations across the United States, potentially saving members up to $70 a year.

To access the discount, members need to link their Amazon account to BP’s Earnify app, a loyalty program platform.

Although current gas prices are at their lowest since January, the recent Middle East conflict has driven global oil prices up, causing concern over potential price hikes at the pump.

Amazon’s new fuel savings offer could help offset some of these concerns for its 184 million Prime subscribers.

This fuel discount is the latest addition to a growing list of Prime benefits, including music and video streaming, grocery delivery, and prescription drug savings.

With competing programs like Walmart+ and Target Circle 360, Amazon aims to stay ahead by continuously enhancing Prime’s value.

Retail analyst Neil Saunders of GlobalData Retail explained Amazon’s approach, stating, “Amazon’s strategy has always been that the more benefits you add, the harder it is for subscribers to leave.”

The addition of fuel savings positions Amazon to better compete with Walmart+, which also offers a similar 10-cent discount at over 14,000 locations.

As other companies introduce membership programs, Amazon continues to enhance Prime’s offerings to maintain its lead.

However, the push to become the “everything company” also brings challenges.

With an annual subscription of $139, Amazon’s Prime membership is priced higher than Walmart and Target’s options.

As Saunders noted, customers who don’t fully use their Prime benefits might feel they aren’t getting their money’s worth, potentially driving them to consider lower-cost memberships.

“Amazon will need to carefully monitor how members use their benefits to ensure they’re delivering genuine value,” Saunders added.