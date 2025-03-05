Agriculture holds strategic place in national security and development, Kakuzi boss says 

Listed agribusiness firm Kakuzi Plc has underscored the need for continued collaboration with policymakers and other public sector players to foster agricultural economic growth.

Speaking when he hosted Military Officers undertaking their studies at the Joint Command and Staff College, Karen (JCSC) at Kakuzi Avocado, Macadamia and Livestock production and processing facilities in Murang’a County, Kakuzi Managing Director Chris Flowers described the agribusiness sector in Kenya as a strategic economic pillar and national security catalyst that continues to advance national growth through job creation, foreign exchange earnings, social investments, skills and technology transfer.

The Commandant JCSC Maj Gen Eric Kinuthia led the team of participants from Senior Command and Staff No 40 of 2024/25-course visiting Kakuzi. They included Allied Student Officers and Directing Staff from 16 different countries.

“The role of the agriculture sector in Kenya’s economy cannot be understated as it plays a crucial national security catalyst that ultimately fosters economic and social growth. Available data, including the National Economic Survey 2024, indicate that agriculture is the dominant economic sector, which accords it the relevant strategic privilege,” Flowers said.

“The agribusiness sub-sector is also growing and has emerged as a very strategic sub-sector with earnings from fresh horticultural exports increasing from Sh146.1 billion in 2022 to Sh147.2 billion in 2023. The volume of exported fruits increased by 44.1 per cent to 188.1 thousand tonnes while that of exported vegetables more than doubled to 147.7 thousand tonnes in 2023.”

On its part, Kakuzi, Flowers told the Senior Command and Staff No 40 of 2024/25-course participants that the firm enjoyed a 35% half-year total turnover growth of Kshs 1.175 billion, up from Sh873 million posted within the same period in the previous year.

The firm’s Kakuzi’s avocado fortunes enjoyed a 42% growth to close the half-year trading period at Sh951 million, up from Sh670 million posted within the same period in 2023.

Kakuzi’s macadamia earnings also returned to a profit zone, with a Sh32 million profit, up from a Sh329 million loss posted within the same period in 2023.

Demand for the firm’s sustainable wood products continued to soar in the half-year trading period, with divisional profits growing 54% to Sh71 million, up from Sh46 million posted in the previous year.

Established in 1983, The Joint Command and Staff College, Karen, is a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) training institution mandated to prepare selected KDF officers and their counterparts from friendly countries for increasing responsibility in command and staff duties.

As part of the course objectives, the field visit by the officers to Kakuzi is geared towards widening the officer’s exposure to the country and broadening their understanding of the strategic importance of such facilities in leveraging defence, security and national development.