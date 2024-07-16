Amber Rose to Speak at Republican National Convention in Milwaukee

Amber Rose is among the celebrity speakers slated to take the stage at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which kicks off on Monday (July 15) and runs through Thursday (July 18).

The 40-year-old model/influencer revealed she was gearing up for a trip to the Milwaukee RNC as a speaker on July 8. “It’s True! I’m speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee #MAGA,” she wrote to X.

Rose has changed her tune over the years since bashing Donald Trump heading into the 2016 election when she threatened to move to Canada and also called him a “f—ing idiot” in an interview with The Cut.

Rose went public with her support of the former president in May when she hailed “Trump 2024” in an Instagram post featuring a photo alongside Donald Trump and his wife Melania.

In July alone, she posted a photo in a bikini rocking the red “Make America Great Again” hat and another featuring a bloodied Trump pumping his fist following the apparent assassination attempt in Pennsylvania over the weekend. Her current IG profile picture even has Donald Trump Photoshopped onto a photo of Eazy E.

Plenty of political was sparked by Rose’s announcement on X revealing her plans to speak at the GOP convention. “Of course… I literally called that this stuff would happen years ago and was called crazy for it. The pendulum is swinging and so many of these celebrities and influencers are jumping on the Trump train/Right-Wing,” one person wrote.

Another bashed her: “And so I said to Trump ‘Of course I will sell out my own community.’”

Other speakers slated to hit the stage include UFC CEO Dana White, country artists Lee Greenwood and Chris Jansen, as well as former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

According to CNN’s Viktor Blackwell, 50 Cent is scheduled to perform at the RNC at some point this week. “The person cautioned plans could still change, but as of Monday morning, 50 was scheduled to perform at the convention,” he added on X.

By Billboard