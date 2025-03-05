Samuel Onuha Arrested in Dubai Over Alleged Cocaine Smuggling

Dubai authorities have arrested TikTok personality and entrepreneur Samuel Onuha, along with his younger brother, Reuben Onuha, over allegations of smuggling 250 kilograms of cocaine into the emirate.

The brothers, both Dutch nationals and co-founders of the fashion brand Icon Amsterdam, are facing serious legal challenges under the UAE’s stringent drug laws. If convicted, they could face up to 25 years in prison.

For those wondering who Samuel Onuha is… He made a fortune trafficking Snow, under the guise of ICON being his source of income. https://t.co/tsb9qzubun pic.twitter.com/0ECQElHkBC — MALEEK 1.0 (@Maleekoyibo) March 5, 2025

The arrest of 25-year-old millionaire Samuel Onuha and his brothers in Jumeirah, Dubai, is a stark reminder that not all that glitters is gold.

Many of the wealthy figures people idolize are nothing more than criminals in business suits, with the cocaine trade fueling their… — MALEEK 1.0 (@Maleekoyibo) March 4, 2025

Allegations of a Smuggling Network

The arrests took place in the early hours of March 1 following a raid on Samuel’s $50 million mansion in Palm Jumeirah. Authorities claim that Samuel, 25, is suspected of leading a smuggling operation referred to as a “snow” network, while his brother Reuben, 23, is alleged to have played a role in logistics and distribution.

Dubai Police stated that the cocaine, with an estimated street value of $60 million, was allegedly trafficked from South America, passing through Amsterdam before reaching the UAE.

Self-proclaimed millionaire Samuel Onuha and his brother Reuben have been arrested in Dubai for smuggling 250kg of cocaine. Samuel, known for flaunting wealth online, was caught at his $50m mansion. Authorities link him to an underground drug operation. pic.twitter.com/w3OyrKwhWE — Ghana Crimes Ltd. (@GhanaCrimes) March 5, 2025

Social Media and Business Under Scrutiny

Samuel Onuha, known for his lavish lifestyle and a TikTok following of over 2 million, has built a reputation for showcasing luxury cars and designer fashion. Authorities believe his social media influence and business connections may have been used to conceal illicit activities.

However, the Onuhas’ legal team has disputed the claims, insisting that the evidence remains circumstantial. The brothers have not issued a public statement since their arrest.

Ongoing Investigation

Sources suggest that the case originated from a months-long investigation triggered by reports from individuals who attended a private party hosted by the brothers in February. Their concerns reportedly led to a sting operation that resulted in the raid.

Dubai enforces a strict zero-tolerance policy on drug-related offenses, meaning a conviction could lead to severe penalties, including life imprisonment. However, legal experts caution that the case remains in the early stages, and the allegations have yet to be proven in court

BREAKING: From Fashion Empire to Drug Scandal? Dutch ICON. Moguls Arrested in Dubai on Alleged Cocaine Smuggling Charges Samuel and Ruben Onuha, the Dutch brothers behind the multi-million-dollar fashion brand ICON., have been arrested in Dubai on alleged drug trafficking… pic.twitter.com/Q3soM2nc1a — MAGAgeddon (@MAGAgeddon) March 4, 2025