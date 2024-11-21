American National Arrested for Possession of an Empty Cartridge at SGR Terminus

Police detained an American national who was found with an empty cartridge at the Standard Gauge Railways Mombasa Terminus.

Police said multi-agency teams were screening passengers when they found one American national identified as Zachary Aaron, 24 with the bullet in his bag.

The incident happened on November 19 evening.

During his arrest, he had two mobile phones make iPhone 15 Pro, a Google Pix 7 with no line, a camera fitted with one memory card and a laptop.

The multi-agency team detained him for interrogation to establish the motive. It is illegal to carry a bullet or empty cartridge on board a train.

Meanwhile, two police officers were arrested after they were found escorting a group of ten Eritreans in Rumuruti area, Laikipia County.

The Eritreans were also arrested in the November 18 incident along Posta Sipili Murram Road.

One of the vehicles carrying the aliens was located parked in nearby bushes in the Sipili area with two occupants including a police officer based at Sipili Police Station, and the other was a suspected driver who fled upon noticing the police vehicle.

A second motor vehicle, a Toyota Voxy, was stopped while being driven by a police officer from Ol-moran Police Station.

After conducting a thorough search, ten individuals of Eritrean nationality were found in the vehicle. All were arrested and taken to the station, where they await arraignment, police said.

The group had used many routes from the Kenya-Ethiopia border to the area. Police said the officers will face necessary action over the incident.

Tens of Eritreans and Ethiopians are arrested while using Kenya as a transit point to either South Africa or the Middle East for greener pastures.

The groups bribe their way before being smuggled out of the country to their intended destinations. Authorities are holding tens of the aliens in different police stations while waiting to be repatriated back to their countries.