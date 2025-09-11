American national detained after being found with six bullets at SGR

An American national was arrested on Tuesday after he was found with six live bullets in his bag at the Nairobi SGR station.

Police said the passenger, identified as Terance Luvon Whittington, 34, was traveling to Mombasa on the morning of September 8, 2025, when he was found with the ammunition of 9mm.

His motive was not immediately established. Police established that the man and a Kenyan girlfriend had been staying at a house in Utawala, Nairobi.

A team from the Anti-Terror Police Unit was called to the scene and detained the two. This meant their trip to Mombasa was stopped until the probe was complete.

Police planned to visit their house for a search to establish the motive and if there are more bullets therein.

Police are keen to understand his motives. The bullets were also sent to the ballistic experts for analysis, police said.

Meanwhile, police in Mathira, Nyeri County destroyed a blind bomb that was discovered in a village.

The bomb was found on September 10, 2025 in Ndumanu village within Gatheu location along Ndumanu-Ragati road that is under construction.

The explosive was discovered by a local water company workers who were digging trench to relocate their water pipes to pave the way for the road construction that is ongoing.

The explosive was safely picked up by a team of experts pending destruction elsewhere.

Police said no injuries were reported in the incident.