American National Found Dead in Hotel Room in Nairobi

Police are investigating an incident in which an American national was found dead in a hotel room in Gigiri area, Nairobi.

The body of Jay Daniel, 57, was found in his room at the Tribe Hotel long after he had failed to wake up.

He had not been seen for two days, which raised the hotel management’s alarm.

The management used a spare key to access the room after Daniel failed to respond to calls and knocks on his door.

They found his body on the bed with no visible injuries.

Police arrived at the scene and moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and further investigations.

The family has been informed of the September 15 incident. The cause of the death is yet to be known

