Amon-Ra St. Brown Siblings: Get to Know Equanimeous and Osiris St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown is a dynamic American football wide receiver who has quickly become one of the National Football League’s most reliable and explosive playmakers.

Born on October 24, 1999, in Anaheim, California, he grew up in a household steeped in athletic discipline and international influences.

His father, John Brown, is a renowned bodybuilder of German descent, while his mother, Miriam, hails from Leverkusen, Germany, where the couple met during John’s competitive travels.

The St. Brown brothers adopted the “St. Brown” surname to honor their mother’s heritage, diverging from their parents’ surname “Brown.”

Amon-Ra was named after the Egyptian sun god Amon-Ra.

He became a standout at USC before being selected by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Amon-Ra’e eldest brother, Equanimeous St. Brown, born in 1996, entered the NFL in 2018 with the Green Bay Packers.

Equanimeous later played for the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints and is known for his 6-foot-5 frame and deep-threat ability.

The middle brother, Osiris St. Brown, born in 1998, played wide receiver at Stanford University.

Osiris did not reach the NFL but transitioned into coaching and training roles.

All three brothers remain closely connected, often training together and supporting each other’s athletic paths.

Career

Amon-Ra’s professional career took off immediately after joining the Detroit Lions in 2021. He finished his rookie season with 90 receptions for 912 yards and five touchdowns.

His breakout came in December 2021, when he earned Offensive Rookie of the Month after recording 36 receptions for 402 yards and four touchdowns over four games.

In 2022, he followed up with 106 receptions for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns, solidifying himself as Jared Goff’s top target.

The 2023 season marked another leap, with 119 receptions for 1,515 yards and nine touchdowns.

His performance helped propel Detroit to the NFC North title and a playoff berth.

In 2024, he posted 115 receptions for 1,263 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns.

Entering the 2025 season, he continued to dominate, recording a three-touchdown game against the Chicago Bears in Week 2.

He also delivered a 149-yard game against the New York Giants in Week 12.

By his fifth NFL season, he had become the only receiver with 100 or more receptions in each of the previous three years.

Accolades

Amon-Ra has earned Pro Bowl selections for three consecutive seasons from 2022 to 2024. He was named a first-team All-Pro in both 2023 and 2024.

He won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month award in December 2021. In 2025, he received the FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week honor for his Week 2 performance.

During his college career at USC, he earned All-Pac-12 first-team recognition in 2020. He also received Associated Press and Pro Football Focus honors during his time with the Trojans.

By mid-2025, he had emerged as a serious candidate for Offensive Player of the Year.