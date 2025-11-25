Trevon Diggs Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the NFL Player

Trevon Diggs is a dynamic American football cornerback who has made a significant impact in the National Football League as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Born on September 20, 1998, in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Diggs grew up in a family deeply immersed in athletics, which shaped his early passion for the sport.

He attended Walter Johnson High School before transferring to Avalon School in Wheaton, Maryland, where he honed his skills as a defensive back and wide receiver.

Diggs initially played college football at the University of Maryland, showcasing versatility on both sides of the ball, before transferring to the University of Alabama in 2019.

Selected by the Cowboys in the second round (51st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, Diggs quickly transitioned to the professional level, bringing a blend of speed, athleticism, and football IQ that has defined his career.

Trevon’s most prominent sibling is his older brother, Stefon Diggs, a star wide receiver currently playing for the Houston Texans, who is nearly five years his senior and shares both parents with Trevon.

The two brothers grew up competing fiercely against each other in backyard games and organized sports, fostering a competitive spirit that has propelled both to NFL stardom.

Their sibling rivalry even played out on the field during a memorable 2021 matchup between the Cowboys and Stefon’s then-team, the Buffalo Bills.

Another full brother, Darez Diggs, born in 1995, pursued football at the University of Alabama at Birmingham as a defensive back before transitioning to coaching and content creation, often collaborating with his brothers on training and media projects.

Trevon’s family extends further through half-siblings from his father’s previous relationships, including Aron Diggs Jr., the eldest in the family, and others like Mar’Sean Diggs, Porsche Green, and Dalaini Workman, who maintain more private lives away from the spotlight.

Tragically, the brothers’ father, Aron Diggs Sr., passed away from congestive heart failure in 2008 when Trevon was just nine years old.

Career

Diggs’ professional journey began with promise in his rookie season of 2020, where he appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys, recording two interceptions and earning a starting role midway through the year as he adapted to the NFL’s intensity.

His true breakout came in 2021, when he transformed into one of the league’s most feared defensive backs, leading the NFL with an astonishing 11 interceptions, a Cowboys franchise record and the most by any player since the league adopted the 17-game schedule.

That season, Diggs returned two of those picks for touchdowns, contributing to Dallas’ strong playoff push and earning him widespread recognition as a turnover machine with elite coverage skills.

The following year, 2022, saw him maintain Pro Bowl form with four interceptions despite facing increased double-teams from opponents scheming to neutralize him.

However, injuries have tested his durability; a torn ACL in Week 2 of the 2023 season sidelined him for the entire year, marking a frustrating setback after a promising start.

Diggs made a remarkable return in 2024, playing in 14 games and notching three interceptions while adapting to a more versatile role in the Cowboys’ secondary.

As of late 2025, he continues to anchor Dallas’ defense, blending his natural ball skills with refined technique to remain a cornerstone of the team’s championship aspirations.

He also mentors younger players and continues to draw on his college pedigree from Alabama’s championship-caliber program.

Accolades

In 2021, Diggs interception-laden season earned him first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors, a Pro Bowl selection, and the Pro Football Writers of America Co-Most Improved Player of the Year award, which he shared with Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

That same year, he was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his standout performance in Week 4, highlighted by a pick-six that sealed a Cowboys victory.

In 2022, Diggs repeated as a Pro Bowl honoree, solidifying his status as one of the league’s top cornerbacks, and he finished among the top-10 finalists for NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting while receiving the most All-Pro votes at his position.

On the collegiate front, during his time at Alabama, he garnered first-team All-American recognition from Pro Football Focus in 2019 and 2020, along with second-team honors from the American Football Coaches Association in 2019.

Additional accolades include the Alabama Sports Writers Association Pro Athlete of the Year award in 2022 and a semifinalist nod for the Jim Thorpe Award in 2023, recognizing his defensive prowess.