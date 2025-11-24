James Cook Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the NFL Star

James Dalvin Cook III, born on September 25, 1999, in Miami, Florida, is a prominent American football running back for the Buffalo Bills in the National Football League (NFL).

He has emerged as one of the league’s most dynamic and versatile rushers since entering the professional ranks.

Growing up in a tight-knit family in West Little River, Florida, Cook attended Miami Central Senior High School, where his athletic prowess first caught the attention of college scouts.

His journey from a highly touted high school recruit to a key offensive weapon for the Bills exemplifies his blend of speed, agility, and football intelligence, making him a fan favorite and a critical component of Buffalo’s high-powered rushing attack.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

James’ parents, Varondria Burnett and the late James Cook Sr., instilled a strong sense of resilience in their children; James Sr. passed away in 2020 due to complications from diabetes, a loss that deeply affected the family, particularly Dalvin, who stepped up as a patriarchal figure.

Among the siblings, Cook’s older brother Dalvin Cook stands out as a fellow NFL running back, currently playing for the New York Jets, with the two brothers sharing a competitive yet unbreakable bond forged on Miami’s football fields.

Another half-brother, DeAndre Burnett, pursued basketball professionally, playing overseas from 2018 to 2020 after a collegiate career at the University of Miami and Ole Miss, where he averaged 12.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 0.7 steals per game across three seasons.

The remaining siblings, half-brother Demarcus Cook, and sisters Daneisha Cook, Jameisha Cook, and Jamiya Cook, have largely stayed out of the public eye.

Career

Cook’s football odyssey began at Miami Central Senior High School, where, as a freshman, he exploded for 709 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 99 carries, prompting him to reclassify from sophomore to junior status to accelerate his development.

His senior year added 782 yards and 10 scores on 91 carries, culminating in a high school total of 2,019 yards and 30 touchdowns, earning him 4-star recruit status.

Initially committed to Florida State, he decommitted and signed with the University of Georgia, transferring to Miami Northwestern Senior High School for his final academic semester to polish his skills.

At Georgia from 2018 to 2021, Cook contributed to the Bulldogs’ 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship, appearing in 46 games with 230 rushes for 1,503 yards and 14 touchdowns, plus 67 receptions for 730 yards and six scores.

His senior year in 2021 was particularly notable, with 728 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, alongside 284 receiving yards and four scores, though he missed the Peach Bowl due to his father’s passing but shone in the postseason, including 112 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Orange Bowl semifinal victory over Michigan.

Selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft, Cook quickly adapted to the pros, serving as a rotational back in his rookie season with 507 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 89 carries, plus 180 receiving yards and one score in 16 games.

The 2023 campaign marked his breakout, stepping into the lead role after Devin Singletary’s departure; he amassed 1,122 rushing yards and two scores on 237 carries, becoming the first Bills rusher to top 1,000 yards since 2017, while adding 445 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 44 catches across 17 games.

In 2024, Cook elevated his game further, starting all 16 regular-season contests en route to 1,009 rushing yards and a league-tying 16 rushing touchdowns (matching O.J. Simpson’s Bills record), complemented by 258 receiving yards and two scores; his postseason included 272 rushing yards and three touchdowns over three games.

Entering 2025 on a four-year, $48 million extension signed August 13 after a brief holdout, Cook has thrived through Week 11 with 968 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 182 carries, plus 190 receiving yards and one score, highlighted by a career-high 216-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8.

Through 59 regular-season games, he has totaled 3,606 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns, with 1,073 receiving yards and eight scores, plus 464 postseason rushing yards and four touchdowns in seven games.

Accolades

Cook earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2023 following his 1,000-yard rushing season, and repeated the feat in 2024 after leading the league in rushing touchdowns with 16, a mark that tied the Buffalo Bills’ single-season franchise record set by O.J. Simpson in 1975.

That same year, he captured AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for Week 2 after a three-touchdown performance (two rushing, one receiving) against the Miami Dolphins.

In 2025, Cook added AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September, fueled by 100-plus total yards and a rushing touchdown in each of the Bills’ first four wins, and later secured his third career AFC Offensive Player of the Week award for his dominant 216-yard outing versus the Panthers in Week 8.

Off the field, his consistency and explosiveness were recognized with a No. 89 ranking on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2025 list.