Vontae Davis Siblings: Getting to Know Vernon and Michael Davis

Vontae Ottis Davis was an accomplished American professional football cornerback who left an indelible mark on the National Football League (NFL) during his decade-long career.

Born on May 27, 1988, in Washington, D.C., Davis grew up in challenging circumstances, raised by his grandmother alongside his six siblings after his parents struggled with drug addiction.

He channeled his energy into football from a young age, excelling at Dunbar High School before committing to the University of Illinois, where he became a standout for the Fighting Illini.

Drafted in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins as the 25th overall pick, Davis quickly established himself as a shutdown corner known for his speed, athleticism, and football IQ.

Tragically, Davis passed away on April 1, 2024, at the age of 35, leaving behind a legacy of on-field excellence and a memorable, if unconventional, retirement that captured global attention.

Vontae has two siblings, Vernon and Michael Davis.

Vernon is an NFL star who carved out a successful career as a tight end, primarily with the San Francisco 49ers, where he was selected sixth overall in the 2006 NFL Draft.

Vernon, born in 1984, became a two-time Pro Bowler and amassed over 7,000 receiving yards in his 15-year career, often serving as an inspiration and mentor to Vontae as they both navigated the rigors of professional football.

Another sibling, their youngest brother Michael Davis, drew public attention in 2012 when, at age 19, he was charged with first-degree murder in connection to a stabbing in Washington, D.C.; however, he was later declared incompetent to stand trial due to mental health issues.

Career

Davis’s NFL journey began with promise when the Miami Dolphins selected him in the first round of the 2009 Draft, where his elite combine performance, including a 4.40-second 40-yard dash, signaled his potential as a lockdown defender.

In his rookie season with Miami, he started 15 games, recording 27 tackles and two interceptions, earning PFWA All-Rookie honors and quickly becoming a cornerstone of the Dolphins’ secondary.

Over three seasons in Miami (2009-2011), Davis honed his skills, amassing 145 tackles and six interceptions while adapting to the league’s physical demands.

In 2012, he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a second-round pick, a move that ignited the most productive phase of his career.

With the Colts, Davis flourished under defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, starting all 16 games in 2012 and helping anchor a secondary that supported Andrew Luck’s rookie year.

He played out his prime years in Indianapolis through 2017, appearing in 94 games with 326 tackles, 15 interceptions, and 70 pass deflections, becoming synonymous with the “shutdown corner” archetype.

Seeking a fresh start, Davis signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills in 2018, but his tenure ended abruptly and dramatically: midway through his debut game against the Los Angeles Chargers, he retired on the spot, citing a profound realization that football no longer aligned with his life’s purpose.

Across 121 games in his career, Davis totaled 396 tackles, 22 interceptions, and 109 passes defended, retiring with a reputation for elite coverage and quiet intensity.

Accolades

In 2014, Davis led the entire NFL in the lowest opposing passer rating allowed (38.8), a testament to his ability to neutralize elite quarterbacks, and posted career highs with four interceptions and 18 pass deflections while earning a 95.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

His rookie campaign in 2009 was equally impressive, landing him on the PFWA All-Rookie Team after a season of immediate impact with the Dolphins.

Before reaching the pros, Davis dominated at the collegiate level, securing two First-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2007 and 2008 with the Illinois Fighting Illini, where he tallied eight interceptions over his career, including four in his junior year that propelled him to early draft eligibility.