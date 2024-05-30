In South Africa Poll, Some ANC Voters Lose Patience With Their Liberators

The long queues of voters recalled South Africa’s 1994 ballot that ended white minority rule and ushered in democracy, but for many, gratitude to the ruling African National Congress (ANC) for their historic liberation is wearing thin.

As South Africans cast their ballots on Wednesday in the country’s most unpredictable election in three decades of democracy, even some of those proud of Nelson Mandela’s legacy party for the struggle against apartheid were losing patience with economic and social problems it has since failed to fix.