Anders Holm Siblings: Meet Erik and Olem Holm

Anders Holm is an American comedian, actor, writer and producer best known for co-creating and starring in the Comedy Central series Workaholics.

He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2003 with a degree in history and was a member of the swim team.

Holm’s notable film credits include Neighbors, The Interview, Game Over, Man! and How to Be Single.

He has also made guest appearances on various television shows such as Modern Family and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Siblings

Anders has two siblings, namely Erik Holm, born in 1976, and Olen Holm, born in 1975.

As the youngest of three boys, Anders grew up in a dynamic family environment.

Erik, his older brother, is less publicly known than Anders but has been a supportive figure throughout his brother’s career.

Olen, another older brother, also maintains a relatively private life.

Career

Holm is best known for co-creating and starring in the Comedy Central series Workaholics, which aired from 2011 to 2017.

Alongside his Workaholics co-stars Blake Anderson and Adam DeVine, he formed the sketch comedy group Mail Order Comedy, which was instrumental in launching their careers.

Holm’s career includes various notable roles in television and film.

He appeared in the NBC series Champions and had guest roles on shows like Modern Family, The Mindy Project, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

In film, Holm starred in projects such as Game Over, Man, which he co-wrote and produced, as well as The Intern and Neighbors.

Before his rise to fame, he worked as a production assistant on Real Time with Bill Maher and pursued comedy at the Second City Conservatory in Los Angeles.

Holm’s diverse career showcases his talents across multiple facets of entertainment, from writing and acting to producing.

Awards and accolades

In 2012, Holm, along with his co-creators Blake Anderson, Adam DeVine, and director Kyle Newacheck, received a nomination for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Comedy Series for Workaholics.

This nomination highlighted the show’s impact on the comedy landscape and its ability to resonate with audiences through its unique blend of humor and relatable themes surrounding friendship and work life.

Although they did not win, the nomination itself was a testament to the show’s popularity and critical acclaim.

In 2018, Holm won the Webby Award for Best Individual Performance for his role in Game Over, Man!, a Netflix film that he co-wrote and produced.