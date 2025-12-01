Andre 3000 net worth is estimated at $35 million. As one-half of the iconic hip-hop duo Outkast, André 3000 (born André Lauren Benjamin) is widely regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time. His wealth comes from his groundbreaking music career, acting roles, brand partnerships, and entrepreneurial ventures—including his vintage-inspired fashion label.

Date of Birth May 27, 1975 Place of Birth Atlanta, Georgia

Below is a complete breakdown of how Andre 3000 built and maintains his multimillion-dollar career.

Early Life

André 3000 was born on May 27, 1975, in Atlanta, Georgia, and raised by a single mother who worked in real estate. While attending high school, he met Antwan “Big Boi” Patton, forming the partnership that would later become Outkast, one of hip-hop’s most influential groups.

Outkast’s Breakthrough

After signing to LaFace Records, Outkast released their debut album “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” in 1994. The album went platinum and introduced the world to the duo’s southern funk-rap style—powered by the hit single “Player’s Ball.”

By 1995, Outkast was already considered one of the most exciting new names in hip-hop.

Evolution of André 3000

Outkast embraced experimental sounds on later albums such as:

ATLiens (1996)

Aquemini (1998)

Stankonia (2000) — featuring the Grammy-winning hit “Ms. Jackson”

It was during this era that André adopted the stage name “Andre 3000” to rebrand his artistic identity.

“Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” Era

In 2003, Outkast released the double album “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below,” showcasing their different creative styles.

André 3000’s portion, The Love Below, produced mega-hits including:

“Hey Ya!”

“Roses”

The songs dominated charts worldwide, further elevating his wealth and cementing his legacy.

Solo Work and Collaborations

Although he did not release a full solo rap album, André 3000 became one of the most sought-after collaborators in music. His standout features appear on tracks by:

Jay-Z

Frank Ocean

Beyoncé

Lil Wayne

Drake

Ciara

In 2018, he surprised fans by releasing two solo tracks on SoundCloud, including “Me&My (To Bury Your Parents)”.

Reunion and Touring

Outkast reunited in 2014 for a 20th-anniversary world tour, performing at over 40 major festivals, including Coachella—adding significantly to André’s net worth.

Acting Career

Outside music, André 3000 has built a respectable acting career with roles in:

“Four Brothers”

“Be Cool”

“Semi-Pro”

“Revolver”

“Battle in Seattle”

He earned critical praise for playing Jimi Hendrix in All Is By My Side and voiced Sunny Bridges in the animated series “Class of 3000,” which he also produced.

He’s also appeared in TV hits like “American Crime.”

Fashion and Business Ventures

In 2008, André launched his retro-inspired fashion label Benjamin Bixby, known for its varsity and 1930s-influenced style. His entrepreneurial ventures contribute to his long-term wealth outside entertainment.

Personal Life

André 3000 famously dated singer Erykah Badu in the late 1990s. Their relationship inspired the Outkast classic “Ms. Jackson.” The two share a son, Seven Sirius Benjamin, born in 1997.

Andre 3000 Net Worth

