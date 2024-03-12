Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been Arrested in Romania

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been detained in Romania after the UK issued European arrest warrants, his representative has said.

The allegations, including sexual aggression, cover 2012 to 2015, his team said.

The Tate brothers “categorically reject all charges”, the statement said.

Romanian police said European arrest warrants for two men were issued by UK authorities for sexual offences on Monday.

The alleged offences also included exploiting people on the territory of Great Britain, the Romanian police statement said.

The two men were presented to the prosecutor attached to the Bucharest Court of Appeal, who ordered their detention for 24 hours, police said.

Via BBC