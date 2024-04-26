Andrew Tate Sexual Assault Trial to go Ahead in Romania

The trial of controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan is to go ahead, a court in Romania says.

No date has been set by the court which has been reviewing prosecutors’ evidence and the pair have appealed.

Andrew Tate, 37, and Tristan, 35, were arrested last December over allegations of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang – charges they deny.

The internet personalities are also wanted in the UK over sexual offences allegedly committed there.

The Tate brothers, who are dual UK-US nationals, are accused of exploiting women via an adult content business, which prosecutors allege operated as a criminal group.

Two female Romanian associates were also named alongside the brothers in an indictment published in June last year, and seven alleged victims were identified.

Andrew Tate is a self-described misogynist and was previously banned from social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views.

He has repeatedly claimed Romanian prosecutors have no evidence against him and there is a conspiracy to silence him.

The case had been discussed for months in a process before a preliminary chamber where the accused could challenge the evidence of the prosecutors.

On Friday, the court in Bucharest said the case met the legal criteria and would proceed.

The brothers’ lead counsel, Eugen Vidineac, said the ruling “lacks legal basis and reasoning”.

“We have filed a strong appeal as we believe the ruling to be unlawful.”

The Tate brothers, both former professional kickboxers, were first arrested in December 2022 and kept in police custody until April 2023, before being placed under house arrest.

Tate shot to Internet fame in recent years, tallying billions of views on TikTok by ranting about male dominance, female submission and wealth.

By Agencies