Andy Taylor Net Worth: How Much is the Duran Duran Guitarist Worth?

Andy Taylor, the English guitarist and former member of Duran Duran, has a net worth of $20 million. Taylor made his mark not only as part of one of the world’s biggest bands but also as a member of the supergroup The Power Station and a successful solo artist. Over his career, he has contributed his guitar skills, songwriting, and production talents to artists like Rod Stewart, Thunder, the Almighty, and Mark Shaw.

Early Life

Andy Taylor was born on February 16, 1961, in Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear, England. Raised in Cullercoats, he attended Marden High School and began playing guitar at just 11 years old. Taylor quickly joined local cover bands and eventually dropped out of school to tour Europe with various groups, setting the stage for his music career.

Duran Duran

Taylor joined Duran Duran in 1980 as the band solidified its lineup. Signed to EMI Records, the band released its self-titled debut album in 1981. Their commercial breakthrough came with 1982’s Rio, featuring hits like Hungry Like the Wolf and the title track.

In 1983, Seven and the Ragged Tiger became a commercial success, hitting #1 in the UK despite mixed reviews. A few years later, Duran Duran topped the US charts with the James Bond theme “A View to a Kill”. Taylor eventually left the band but returned in 2001 for a full reunion of the 1980–85 lineup, leading to the release of Astronaut (2004) and several tours. Tensions later caused him to leave again in 2006, although he contributed guitar to Duran Duran’s 2023 album Danse Macabre.

The Power Station

During Duran Duran’s hiatus in 1984, Andy Taylor and John Taylor joined forces with Robert Palmer and Tony Thompson to form The Power Station. Their self-titled debut album reached #6 in the US and #12 in the UK, with the hit single “Some Like It Hot”.

Although the band dissolved in 1985, they briefly reunited in 1996 and released Living in Fear before disbanding permanently after the death of bassist Bernard Edwards.

Solo Career

Andy Taylor launched his solo career with singles “Take It Easy” and “When the Rain Comes Down”, followed by the debut album Thunder (1987) and the cover album Dangerous (1990). He returned to solo work decades later with the non-album single “Love or Liberation” (2019), Man’s a Wolf to Man (2023), and his self-titled album Andy Taylor (2024).

Other Collaborations

Taylor has worked extensively behind the scenes as a producer and songwriter. Notable collaborations include:

Rod Stewart : co-writing and performing on Out of Order (1988) and A Spanner in the Works (1995)

: co-writing and performing on Out of Order (1988) and A Spanner in the Works (1995) Thunder : producing Black Street Symphony and Laughing on Judgement Day

: producing Black Street Symphony and Laughing on Judgement Day The Almighty : producing Soul Destruction

: producing Soul Destruction Mark Shaw : producing Almost

: producing Almost Tina Arena: guitar contributions on Love Saves (2023)

Taylor also collaborated with Thunder’s Luke Morley on the four-track EP The Spanish Sessions.

RockAffairs

In 2007, Taylor co-founded RockAffairs.com with Sarah Eaglesfield, a platform designed for unsigned artists to sell their music while keeping 100% of the profits. Taylor later ceded day-to-day control in 2008 but remained the owner of the company.

Personal Life

Andy Taylor married Tracey Wilson in 1982, and the couple has four children. They currently reside in Ibiza, Spain. In 2022, Taylor revealed he was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer.

Andy Taylor Net Worth

Through his work with Duran Duran, The Power Station, solo projects, collaborations, and production credits, Andy Taylor has amassed a net worth of $20 million. His influence as a guitarist and songwriter has made him one of the most respected figures in British rock music.