Ane Dahl Torp Siblings: Getting to Know Åsne Dahl Torp

Ane Dahl Torp, born on August 1, 1975, in Bærum, Norway, is a highly regarded Norwegian actress celebrated for her versatile performances in film, television, and theater.

Known for her compelling portrayals in both dramatic and comedic roles, she has become one of Norway’s most respected acting talents.

The daughter of linguistics professor Arne Torp, she trained at the Oslo National Academy of the Performing Arts and has built a career that spans stage, screen, and international co-productions.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Ane has a sister named Åsne Dahl Torp.

However, information about Åsne is scarce, with biographical sources focusing primarily on her professional achievements.

Career

Torp made her film debut in The Woman of My Life (2003) and quickly gained attention with roles in Norwegian productions such as the TV series Svarte penger, hvite løgner (2004) and the film Gymnaslærer Pedersen (2006).

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Her breakthrough performances showcased her range, leading to further success in films like Cold Lunch (2008), Dead Snow (2009), and the disaster thriller The Wave (2015), in which she played Idun Karlsen—a role she reprised in The Quake (2018).

She has starred in acclaimed series including Kodenavn Hunter (2007) and the political thriller Occupied (2015–2020), as well as standout films such as Charter (2020), Deliver Me (2024), and The Ugly Stepsister (2025).

Torp is equally accomplished on stage, with leading roles at major Norwegian theaters, including a notable performance in Moby Dick.

Accolades

Torp has won three Amanda Awards: Best Actress for Svarte penger, hvite løgner (2004) and Gymnaslærer Pedersen (2006), and Best Supporting Actress for Lønsj (2008).

She also earned Gullruten Awards for Best Female Actor for her work in Kodenavn Hunter (2007) and Heimebane (2018).

Additional honors include Hedda Awards for her theater performances and the inaugural Liv Ullmann Honorary Prize.

She was named a Shooting Star at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2006.