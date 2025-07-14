Angélica Vale Siblings: A Closer Look at the Actress’ Family

Angélica María Vale Hartman, known professionally as Angélica Vale, is a Mexican-American actress, singer, comedian, and radio personality born on November 11, 1975, in Mexico City, Mexico.

She is the daughter of renowned Mexican actress and singer Angélica María, often referred to as “La Novia de México” (Mexico’s Sweetheart), and the late Venezuelan comedian and songwriter Raúl Vale.

Vale has built a multifaceted career spanning over four decades, establishing herself as a prominent figure in Latin American entertainment through her work in television, film, theater, music, and voice acting.

Her versatility and comedic talent have earned her widespread recognition, particularly for her starring role in the hit telenovela La Fea Más Bella.

A U.S. citizen since 2016 while retaining her Mexican citizenship, Vale is celebrated for her contributions to both Mexican and American entertainment industries.

Siblings

Angélica has four half-siblings from her father Raúl Vale’s previous relationships, namely Raúl Vale Fernández, Lourdes Vale Fernández, Carla Vale, and Nicole Vale.

However, the four are not noted for public careers in entertainment, and little is documented about their personal or professional lives.

Career

Vale’s career began at just two months old, appearing in the telenovela El Milagro de Vivir alongside her mother.

By age two, she was already showing a natural inclination for performance, spotted by her mother acting and dancing backstage during a theater production.

Her formal debut came in 1978 with roles in the telenovela Muñeca Rota and the films La Guerra de los Pasteles and El Coyote y la Bronca.

In 1980, at age four, she starred in the musical comedy Zoila Sonrisas, which ran for nearly two years, and appeared alongside Mexican superstar Rigo Tovar in El Gran Triunfo.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Vale took on roles in theater, including Charly Brown y Sus Amigos as Lucy and Blanca Nieves y los Siete Enanos, while also starring in telenovelas like Lazos de Amor (1995) and Bendita Mentira (1996).

Her breakthrough came in 2006 with the lead role of Leticia Padilla Solís in La Fea Más Bella, a Mexican adaptation of Ugly Betty, which became a global hit and solidified her status as a leading actress.

Vale’s comedic talent shone in shows like La Parodia and El Privilegio de Mandar, where she impersonated stars like Gloria Trevi, Thalía, and Verónica Castro.

As a voice actress, she is known for voicing Ellie in the Ice Age franchise, Bibi in the Huevos animated series, and Mama Imelda in the Spanish version of Disney’s Coco (2017).

Vale has also pursued music, releasing albums like Nuestro Show No Puede Parar (1988), Atrapada en los 60’s (2015), and Tesoros de Colección – La Guapa… Más Bella (2007), and collaborating with artists like Magneto and Aleks Syntek.

Since 2015, she has worked with Telemundo, starring in La Fan (2017) and hosting ¡Qué Noche!.

She currently hosts La Vale Show, a five-hour morning radio program on CALI 93.9 in Los Angeles, demonstrating her ability to connect with audiences across multiple platforms.

Accolades

In 2007, Vale won the TVyNovelas Award for Best Lead Actress for her role in La Fea Más Bella, reflecting her impact on Mexican television.

In 2022, she was honored with the 2,739th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Live Theatre/Live Performance, located near her mother’s star, a testament to her legacy in entertainment.

That same year, she received the Gracie Award for outstanding achievement in media and the Medallas de Cortez as Radio Personality of the Year, highlighting her success in radio.

Vale has been named one of People en Español’s “50 Most Beautiful” multiple times (2012, 2014, 2018) and included in their “25 Most Powerful Women” list.

She was also recognized by WatchMojo Español, ranking tenth in their Top 10 and Top 20 lists of Mexican celebrities in voice acting for her contributions to films like Ice Age and Coco.

Additionally, Vale and her mother, Angélica María, are among the few mother-daughter duos inducted into the Paseo de las Luminarias at the Plaza de las Estrellas in Mexico, celebrating their contributions to television and music.